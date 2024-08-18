How the leader of a Peruvian criminal gang crossed the border thanks to the immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de agosto, 2024

The name of Gianfranco Torres-Navarro burst onto the U.S. public stage, representing a symbol of the troubling immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration. Accused of leading a dangerous criminal organization in Peru and of being involved in 23 homicides, Torres-Navarro was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Endicott, New York. What is most alarming, however, is not his capture, but the ease with which he managed to enter the country.

A Surprisingly Easy Entry

Torres-Navarro's recent arrest in Endicott, a small town in northern New York, has raised serious questions about how a criminal of his caliber was able to enter the United States without much difficulty. The answer is simple and troubling: he crossed the border on foot.

In May of this year, Torres-Navarro illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Roma, Texas, in the Rio Grande sector. Although he was briefly detained by U.S. authorities, he was allowed to continue in the country with a simple "notice to appear" before an immigration judge at a future date. Torres-Navarro is currently in custody, thanks to the work of ICE.

An example of the lack of oversight

Torres-Navarro's case alarmingly highlights the deficiencies in immigration policy, exposing serious security risks both at the border and across the country. Allowing the entry and subsequent release of a man wanted for multiple murders would evidence a troubling lack of control and oversight, with potentially serious consequences for public safety in the United States.

National Security Implications

The Biden-Harris Administration has already faced criticism for allowing millions of people to enter without proper authorization, a policy that not only compromises the security of the country, but also overburdens communities that must cope with the massive influx of immigrants.

A recent report by the House Judiciary Committee notes that, over the past three and a half years, more than 5.4 million illegal immigrants have been released into the United States, and approximately 1.9 million more have avoided capture, totaling 7.3 million people.

Among these millions of immigrants, 375 are on the U.S. government's terrorist watch list. This more than 3000% increase in encounters with foreign nationals on the watch list compared to the Trump administration has intensified concerns about the risks these immigrants could pose to national security.

Although Torres-Navarro is not on the terrorist watch list, his history as a criminal gang leader and mass murderer should have been sufficient grounds to bar his entry into the United States. However, current policies allowed his entry without further hindrance.