New video emerges showing an individual running on a rooftop minutes before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

On the same day that Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania weeks after his assassination attempt a new viral video surfaced showing an individual running across a rooftop minutes before the former president was shot and wounded in the ear.

The file, obtained exclusively by Fox News, was recorded at 6.08 James Copenhaver. The 74-year-old man shot the footage three minutes before the gunfire began that made him one of the victims of the shooting at the July 13 rally held by the Republican candidate for the presidential election:

Fortunately, he did not get to record the moment when one of the bullets fired by Thomas Cooks hit him. "He had almost seen or heard something whiz past him, which we're assuming was a bullet," Copenhaver's lawyer, Joseph Feldman explained to the television network, who just afterwards detailed to the media outlet what the 74-year-old man experienced after being shot a second time:

"He felt it on his arm, and he looked down at his arm…and felt pain initially, but he hadn't even realized he had been shot a second time at that point. It could have been shock." Joseph Feldman, James Copenhaver's attorney.

According to Feldman, James Copenhaver is currently in a rehabilitation center where he is recovering after being seriously wounded. Along with him, ex-President Donald Trump and another man, 57-year-old David Dutch, who was also shot twice, were also wounded.

Less lucky was Corey Comperatore, 50. The former fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department became the only fatality from the shooting that took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This is not the only recent evidence obtained of the assassination attempt. Both the Secret Service and the FBI continue to conduct investigations into the event and recently assured the media that Crooks made it to the rooftop from which Copenhaver shot him after crawling through heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and pipes. He then traversed several rooftops before positioning himself on top of the AGR building, where he had a direct line of sight to the former president.