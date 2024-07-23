The Democratic National Committee will choose its presidential nominee on August 7, and everything favors Kamala Harris

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced Monday that it will hold a virtual meeting to select its presidential candidate. The goal is to have a nominee by Aug. 7. This timeline presents a significant challenge to any contender other than Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the nomination process.

The DNC will implement an electronic voting system to facilitate candidate selection but sets three key requirements for consideration: submitting a formal declaration of candidacy, meeting the legal and party requirements for the nomination, and accumulating a minimum of 300 delegates, with a maximum of 50 delegates coming from a single state.

In a call with the media, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison explained that the process will allow delegates to evaluate candidates before the final vote. "We will deliver a presidential nominee by August 7 of this year," Harrison assured, stressing the need to meet the established timeline.

Initially, the DNC planned a virtual roll call vote to nominate Joe Biden after Aug. 1 and before the convention, which begins Aug. 19. However, with Biden's withdrawal, these plans changed. The deadline for certifying the presidential candidate in Ohio, which had been designed to secure Biden's candidacy, was extended by Governor Mike DeWine. Despite the extension, candidates will have just over two weeks to reach the required delegate threshold. So far, Harris is the only Democrat to receive significant support, with more than 1,200 delegates pledged in her favor.

By this Monday, the vice president had already secured the backing of more than half of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination for president, with more than 1,200 delegates declaring their intention to support her.

Despite Harris's overwhelming backing, some Democratic party leaders, such as former President Barack Obama, have shown caution. In a statement, Obama praised Biden for his decision to withdraw from the campaign, calling him a "patriot of the highest order" for putting the country's interest before his own. However, Obama avoided giving Harris a direct endorsement and called on the party to nominate an "extraordinary candidate."