The Clintons decide to endorse Kamala Harris while Obama avoids endorsing her

While Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination following Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election, former President Barack Obama is urging the party to choose an exceptional candidate without offering explicit support for the vice president.

Following Biden's announcement on suspending his 2024 re-election campaign, the Clintons issued a statement praising the president's stewardship by expressing full support for Kamala Harris as a candidate.

"We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country. We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they said in a joint statement.

In contrast, former President Barack Obama took a more cautious approach. In a statement, he praised Biden as a "patriot of the highest order" for putting the country's interests ahead of his own in deciding to withdraw from the campaign. However, Obama avoided offering a direct endorsement of Harris and called on the Democratic Party to nominate an "outstanding nominee." The former president expressed confidence that party leaders will be able to put forward a strong proposal for the November election despite Biden's public endorsement of Harris.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," Obama said, making no direct mention of the current vice president.

According to reports, some Democrats are concerned about Kamala Harris' potential to take on ex-President Donald Trump in the November election, citing several factors that could hinder her candidacy. The fears center on her recent public appearances, which have come under fire, and her low approval ratings, which currently stand at 38.1%, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. This is lower than Biden's 39.1% and Trump's 42.8%.