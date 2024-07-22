Kamala Harris refuses to preside over Senate during Netanyahu speech, as prime minister requests meeting with Trump

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu landed in the United States to speak in front of Congress about the war between Israel and Hamas. No top-level officials were at the airport to greet 'Bibi', who has already requested to meet with Donald Trump, who is currently leading in the polls to become the next president.

The prime minister of Israel will speak in front of a joint session of Congress, but is not expected to receive pure sympathy from lawmakers.

"Democrats are deeply divided over the war, and dozens of liberal lawmakers are expected to boycott Netanyahu’s speech, saying they fear he is using them as a prop to bolster his shaky political standing at home. Republicans have banded together in support of Netanyahu, attacking Democrats for any criticism of the prime minister, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) threatened to have anyone arrested who disrupts the event," reportedThe Washington Post on Netanyahu's speech.

Exemplifying this division within the Democratic Party is Kamala Harris, who, the aforementioned media outlet noted, refused to preside over the joint session during 'Bibi's speech..

As for the speech, Netanyahu stated that he would emphasize his words on the historic relationship between the two countries, which is why the United States will remain Israel's "key" ally regardless of who the American people elect as their next president."

"In these times of war and uncertainty, it is important for Israel's enemies to know that the United States and Israel are united," he added.

The Israeli prime minister is expected to meet with Biden during his visit, although it is unknown whether he will do the same with Harris, currently the president's pick to head the Democratic ticket in November.

As his relationship with Harris cools, Netanyahu requested to meet with Trump

As reported by POLITICO, Netanyahu contacted Trump's entourage to request a meeting during his visit to the country.

The two had a solid relationship between 2017 and 2021, which was strengthened diplomatically with the withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal, the move of the embassy to Jerusalem and the signing of the Agreements of Abraham.

"Netanyahu and Trump’s teams have in recent days discussed the possibility of the two leaders meeting face-to-face, potentially in Florida. Trump has yet to agree to a meeting, but also has not outright rejected the idea, the people said." they reported from the cited media outlet.