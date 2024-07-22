Who will be Kamala Harris' vice president?

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden opened the electoral path to Kamala Harris by resigning as the Democratic candidate for the November elections. The incumbent made the decision after a dismal performance in the polls in recent weeks following the debate against Donald Trump and amid heavy internal pressure from Democrats.

For her part, this Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted President Biden's endorsement and maintained that her intention is to get and win this nomination.

"Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nation-to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," Harris said in a statement.

After learning of Harris' position, speculation has begun about who his running mate would be in the race. The media are already placing their bets on who might accompany Harris. Here in VOZ, we put together a list of the names that are most likely to be considered for the post.

Josh Shapiro is the profile most often repeated in the mainstream media. The 51-year-old Pennsylvania governor has also served as Pennsylvania attorney general, county commissioner and state representative. All this in a state that is key to elections.

Harris' running mate could also be Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He served in Afghanistan and is the first openly gay person confirmed in the presidential cabinet. He was mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Shapiro expressed almost immediate support for Kamala Harris after Biden's resignation and emphasized the similarities they have had in their political careers.

The hurdle for Gavin Newsom.

One of the favorites to become Harris' running mate is California Governor, Gavin Newsom. Before becoming governor, the 56-year-old Democrat served as mayor of San Francisco and then as lieutenant governor.

However, Newsom faces a hurdle to becoming Harris' running mate: Both are from California. "Under the 12th Amendment, Electoral College members vote for the president and vice president but one of them 'shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves.' So that means if Harris picked Newsom as a running mate, they would forgo all of California’s 54 Electoral College votes," reports POLITICO.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly could also be Harris' running mate. Now 60, Kelly has been a senator since 2020 and a former NASA astronaut and Navy fighter pilot before that. He represents another key state. As POLITICO recalled, when he beat Martha McSally four years ago for former Sen. John McCain's seat, he became the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1962.

Gretchen Whitmer has been a promising leader within the Democrats since winning the governor's race by nearly 11 points. She also served in the Michigan House of Representatives and in the state Senate.

Another important state is Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear recently won the election by a five-point margin. He was elected state attorney general in 2015.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has managed to win elections as governor despite former President Trump winning the state in 2016 and 2020. Axios detailed that he maintains a very good relationship with Harris.

Finally, J. B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, also sounds like an option. Aged 59, he stands out for his ability to achieve campaign self-financing. In addition, he has strong influence within the Democratic Party.