Iran and Its Proxies Have Been Burning Down the Middle East

18 de junio, 2026

For the past two years, a steady stream of world leaders has flocked to Israel to cajole and pressure the only democracy in the Middle East into stopping its self-defense against Iran's proxies in Gaza -- Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad -- who carried out the October 7 massacres and have launched more than 10,000 rockets into Israel, attempting to perpetrate mass slaughter. Let us hope that with US President Donald J. Trump's new "Iran deal," this abuse will stop. It is to be hoped that liberating Lebanon from Hezbollah will still be possible.

In June 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron came to Jerusalem, where he told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he must end the war in Gaza. "The ordeal of the Palestinians in Gaza must end," Macron said. As most world leaders at that point, he did not even demand that Hamas release Israeli hostages as a precondition for a ceasefire.

World leaders like Macron play a game of pretend, according to which the situation in the Middle East is an issue between Israel and the Palestinians; if only that is resolved through the establishment of a new Palestinian (terrorist) state, "peace" will descend upon the region. Nothing could be further from the truth -- a truth of which world leaders are well aware, but choose to ignore. They appear to be hoping that Israel's neighbors will finish off Israel for them so they can enjoy "plausible deniability." Meanwhile, they continue to fund organizations dedicated to delegitimizing and undermining Israel.

The war in Gaza and the Middle East, broadly speaking, is a war on Israel launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran and fought by its web of proxies throughout the region: Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Israel, Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran launched its own direct war on Israel by launching an attack with more than 300 ballistic missiles and drones in April 2024.

World leaders have not been demanding that Iran stop its proxy war, and the terms of the new Iran deal have yet to be determined. Nobody is knocking on Iran's door, seeking to persuade its leadership to keep Hamas, Hezbollah or any of its other proxies in check. The same Macron who ordered Israel to lay down its weapons in Gaza has been curiously silent when it came to asking Iran the same thing. The same can be said about virtually every other leader, the UN, the EU, NGOs and the media, which suspiciously all keep drumming the same tune, namely that the main problem is Israel's self-defense against massacres and constant rocket and drone attacks.

The Biden administration, notably, did virtually nothing else after October 7, 2023 but put pressure on Israel to limit its military operations to raids and aerial bombings, while wholly discouraging Israel from eliminating the threat from Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.

Lately, Trump has been demanding that Israel refrain from protecting itself from attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon on the excuse that no one was killed, while, when Iran shot down a US helicopter, even though no one was killed, the US retaliated quite strongly.

Israel cannot allow its hands to be tied while Hezbollah continues its attacks. It is crucial to decouple Lebanon from any agreement between the US and Iran. It is clearly a separate issue.

Trump deserves infinite thanks for being the only world leader to take on Iran in the first place, but if he thinks the story is over with General Ahmad Vahidi and the rest of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps still in charge there, a rude shock is on its way. Trump promised the Iranian people that "Help is on the way." It is deeply hoped that he will keep this promise. His legacy must be that of a job well done, not of a job half-done.

The results of the world's leniency when it comes to letting Iran's proxies run rampant have had severe consequences, including in Israel's north, where Hezbollah has been attacking since October 8, 2023 – a fact that appears to be ignored by most international policy makers and pundits. For over a year after Hezbollah began its attacks, around 100,000 residents of northern Israel were internal refugees in Israel, displaced and facing an uncertain future due to Hezbollah's cross-border missile and drone launches.

The fact that in November 2023 around 253,000 Israelis had been evacuated from their homes in Israel due to Iran's proxy attacks, has not been mentioned in mainstream reporting on the war. Hezbollah has since 2023 launched thousands of missiles and exploding drones into Israel, killing and wounding many people and causing large wildfires that have consumed thousands of acres.

While the world has been gripped by mass hysteria regarding the plight of Gazans -- a concern for victims of war that is curiously absent when it comes to other wars on the planet -- the north of Israel, and potentially the rest of this country, smaller than New Jersey (22,000 sq. km), is deliberately being made into a hell, ignored by the international community. This situation is being caused by an undeterred Hezbollah. Israel -- like any other country -- has to be able to do whatever it must to protect itself.

© Gatestone Institute.