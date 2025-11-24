700 million Zionists and the battle for the free world

A flag of Israel is seen during a commemoration ceremony at the Bergen-Belsen Memorial in Lohheide, northern Germany. (File)AFP.

24 de noviembre, 2025

A growing number of non-Jewish Western leaders, influencers and clergy, especially evangelical Christians, are openly identifying as Zionists, framing Zionism not only as support for Israel’s existence but as a civilizational stance against Islamist and anti-Western ambitions.

What is needed is a values-based global Zionist alliance that unites Jews and non-Jews around Judeo-Christian principles, invests in education, grassroots organizing and sustained presence on campuses and social media, and that treats Israel as a frontline defender of the free world.

Renewing this partnership is now essential to preventing Western civilizational decline.

The phenomenon of non-Jewish leaders and influencers openly declaring themselves Zionists is expanding, against the backdrop of the information war being waged by Iran, Qatar and Russia in the West. Against the backdrop of eroding values, intergenerational division and a culture war in the West, there is a need to establish a global Zionist alliance to protect the foundations of Western civilization’s bedrock principles of collective freedom and security and personal liberty.

From Americans, such as Sen. Ted Cruz, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, broadcaster Glenn Beck, internet personality Brandon Tatum and British author Douglas Murray, many prominent voices have publicly declared allegiance not only as supporters of Israel, but as card-carrying Zionists themselves.

These pledges of allegiance carry risk. They have triggered attacks from the American left and the antisemitic right. In a recent interview, U.S. media activist Tucker Carlson described non-Jewish Zionists as a “brain virus.” But this is not a political or theological dispute; it is a battle over consciousness, and for the very identity and character of Western civilization.

In a post-Oct. 7, 2023 world, “Zionism” is reflexively understood to contain volatile political baggage, triggering accusations of colonialism, apartheid and genocide. In this stark context, for Christians who define themselves as Zionists, their affiliation and support extend well beyond their recognition of Israel’s right to exist. Instead, theirs is a declaration of resistance to Islamist, anti-Western domination, and an identification of Zionism as a force leading the global struggle against the collapse of the free world.

The current moment is critical. Surveys conducted over the past two years point to a sharp decline in Western support for Israel, and even for its basic right to exist, among younger generations. But that decline also reflects a larger story—Western nations, too, are beginning to “lose” their own children.

Iran, Qatar and Russia infiltrated this Western intergenerational vacuum that has spread over the past two decades. Islamists have understood that the path to conquering the free world is not force, but a systematic, long-term and heavily-funded perception war for strategic influence. This political warfare strategy involves financing U.S. universities, co-opting human rights organizations, establishing grassroots social movements, recruiting influencers on social networks and utilizing additional costly tools that enable them to deepen their foothold in Western countries and sway the younger generation to their side.

What began slowly and beneath the surface revealed itself, especially in the last two years, leaving many stunned with its distorted claim: In this war of perception and influence, Zionism, as they have learned to recite, is the West’s original sin.

This axis of subversive influence does not operate in a vacuum. It has been bolstered by progressive left-wing movements, which have also sought to dismantle the West from within and remake it in its own radical image. It is reminiscent of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, when left activists and religious leaders joined forces to topple the Shah and establish the Ayatollah regime, which ended up subverting and burying the revolution’s left “freedom fighting” activists.

In the face of these overwhelming forces, Western countries have projected an incapacitating helplessness. This is the result of years of a Western culture that is overly apologetic, engaging in self-cancellation and collective guilt. This crisis of identity has distanced the West from its values, weakened its moral and political backbone and blurred its vision.

Coterminous to the stark, terror-filled reality confronting Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, across the Atlantic, the battle for the West is intensifying without IEDs going off in the streets, but with ammunition just as dangerous: reshaping public perception and seizing centers of power as demographic changes occur. In this war, the West has one clear pathway to victory: to use precisely the same tools being deployed against it—building public consciousness, not just public diplomacy. Acting strategically, asserting constant aggressive presence on social media and campuses, building new grassroots organizations and investing in education.

To confront the Islamist, anti-Western axis funded with hundreds of billions of dollars by powers led by Qatar, Turkey, China, and the Iranian regime, a comprehensive mobilization is required—a values-based, cultural, and consciousness-oriented alliance that will unite the forces that believe in the Judeo-Christian principles girding the free world.

The West must now awaken



Some 600 to 700 million evangelical Christians across the globe support the state and people of Israel. They are joined by other groups who identify with Zionist values. This is a powerful global force few truly understand. They are not merely “pro-Israel”; they are active partners in the understanding that strengthening Israel means empowering the West.

The bond between Israel and the West is bound by modern political history. The alliance between Jewish Zionism and non-Jewish Zionism brought about the establishment of the State of Israel.

Alongside Herzl and Ben-Gurion stood Christian leaders and Western thinkers: Balfour, Churchill, Lloyd George, Wingate and Truman. They viewed the establishment of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel not only as justice for the Jewish people, but as protection of the foundations of Western civilization. They embraced the idea that Jewish sovereignty in the land of Israel was a signifier of the enduring strength of the sovereign right of Western nations.

Today, the same urgency for the future of the West requires a strong global Zionist alliance fueled by faith, identity and liberty. Confronted by the anti-Western alliance of Tehran, Doha and Moscow, there is a growing understanding in international circles that Israel is not “the West’s problem”—it is its frontline solution.

The world’s Zionist alliance recognizes this resounding truth. If the West remains docile in the face of a combined global Islamic and far left assault, and a growing “Zion hatred” in some conservative circles—it risks imminent collapse—an implosion into a moral, strategic and security abyss.

This moment of reckoning presents a binary choice in the epic historic struggle over the future of Western civilization.

