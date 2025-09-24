Reshaping the world and saving the West: Trump calls on countries to defend their identities and honor their greatness

23 de septiembre, 2025

The speech by President Donald Trump before the United Nations General Assembly was quite powerful. Trump, who began with a couple of jokes about how the UN building's escalators and teleprompter had failed him, used his rostrum to present himself as the leader who aspires to save the West from the very mornings that are consuming him.

Faced with the failure of the post-war liberal consensus and the rise of sovereigntist projects, Trump steps forward and offers to lead the new trend of the true right in the West. In his speech, Trump spoke of how his severe policy of closed borders, deportations, and economic restructuring is saving the United States from the debacle it was left in after the Biden Administration, which allowed the nation to begin to unravel.

Likewise, Trump made clear what his administration's approach to foreign policy is: a realistic, unabashed plan, one that allows nations to return to living in peace, with security, without losing sight of each other. Therefore, he claimed to the United Nations its ineffectiveness, on the one hand, but also its complicity in assisting the left in diluting European nations with the loss of their sovereignty and identity.

As befits a sovereign leader, Trump also made clear what his enemies are: terrorism and drug trafficking. Regarding the former, he lectured countries that, by recognizing Palestine as a state, they are rewarding Hamas. To the second, he gave an ultimatum (with name and surname): Nicolás Maduro leads the narco-trafficking networks on the continent, and all cartels will be annihilated.

At the end of his speech, he delivered a choleric and rabid defense of U.S. sovereignty and identity and invited all nations of the world to do the same. He said that every nation is great in its own way and has a duty to safeguard that greatness, for its ancestors and for leaving a legacy for those to come. If that happens, if every country in the world exploits its potential and commits to guarding that greatness, it will have in the United States a friend to grow and improve the world.

The Trump Administration honors the doctrine of manifest destiny. It believes in America's potential, for which it is ordained. But it also believes in the potential of the world. In that sense, Trump, as he has made clear, sees his presidency as a unique opportunity, not just to reorganize America, but to reorganize the entire world. Partly, in MAGA mythology, that's what God intervened for last July: Trump has a mission, and the West, as we value it, may depend on it.