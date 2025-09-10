IDF strikes Houthi terror targets in Yemen

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 10 de septiembre, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces struck Houthi targets in the areas of Sanaa and Al Jawf in Yemen on Wednesday, in response to repeated missile and drone attacks by the Iranian-backed terror group.

Among the assets hit were “military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis’ Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility,” according to the military.

The IDF said the Houthis’ public relations department was responsible for distributing propaganda through the media, including speeches by leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi and statements from spokesman Yahya Sari. During the conflict, the unit spearheaded the Houthis’ psychological warfare efforts.

The military camps targeted served as bases to plan and carry out attacks against the State of Israel and housed operational and intelligence centers.

The IDF noted that the Houthis operate under the direction and funding of Iran, with the aim of harming Israel and its allies. The terror group also exploits maritime routes to project force and conduct attacks against global shipping and trade.

“We promised more blows, and today we dealt another painful strike to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday.

“The long arm of the State of Israel will reach and strike terror wherever it exists and from wherever a threat to our citizens emerges,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile and a drone that were launched by Houthi terrorists from Yemen.

Sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area, parts of Judea and Samaria, and communities near the Dead Sea due to the nighttime missile launch, which was preceded a few hours earlier by a drone intercepted over Eilat, in Israel’s southernmost region.

The IAF downed three UAVs on Monday in the span of 30 minutes.

On Sunday, a Houthi explosive drone crashed into Ramon Airport near Eilat, shortly after the IAF intercepted another three UAVs launched from Yemen. Two people were injured.

“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn—we will complete all ten plagues,” Katz wrote in a social media post last week.

The Iranian-backed group has launched several missiles and drones at Israel, and also claimed an attack on an Israeli-linked vessel in the Red Sea, since Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and other top Cabinet members were killed in an IAF strike on Sanaa on Aug. 28.

That attack, in turn, came after the Houthis on Aug. 22 for the first time fired a cluster missile at the Jewish state.

The Houthis started attacking Israel following the Hamas-led terrorist invasion and massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel not committing genocide in Gaza, UK says for first time

Despite the United Kingdom’s harsh criticism of Israel’s handling of its war against Hamas, the British government does not think that Jerusalem is committing genocide in Gaza, The Times (U.K.) reported on Monday.



The position was revealed in a Sept. 1 letter that David Lammy, who was then the U.K. foreign secretary, penned to Sarah Champion, chair of the House of Commons’ international development committee.



Lammy wrote that the Foreign Office “has carefully considered the risk of genocide, including when permitting exports to the global F-35 program,” of which Israel is a member. He noted the “high civilian casualties” and “extensive destruction in Gaza,” which he said are “utterly appalling.”



The foreign secretary also quoted the Genocide Convention, which states that “the crime of genocide occurs only when there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’” On that basis, the “government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent,” Lammy wrote.



“Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing,” he added.

© JNS