Wave of blood libel against Israel is one more sign of the antisemites' desperation

25 de julio, 2025

Antisemites, regardless of their background, are desperate. The mainstream media—often acting as mouthpieces for Hamas and obsessively intent on demonizing Israel at any cost—have unleashed a new wave of lies and distortions, amounting to modern-day blood libels against the Jewish state.

These narratives are eagerly embraced by a public that, thirsty to validate its own prejudices and boost its self-esteem—or to soothe its envy—clings to these hoaxes. Tellingly, this same public often derides the very same press as manipulative when the topic isn’t Israel or Jewish issues, exposing their hypocrisy and willingness to consume falsehoods when it serves their agenda.

The desperation of this vile crowd is so evident that they now seek to strip Israel and the Jewish people of the support of the many good Christians who stand firmly with them—not only because of their unimpeachable moral convictions, but also because they understand the cost in lives and suffering that secured the freedoms we enjoy today in the West, and because they know they are next on the list of radical Islamism.

In their eagerness to impose their narrative, the antisemites—both those in disguise and those openly so—try to drag these Christian allies into the same moral corruption they themselves embody. But they will not succeed. The truth and the solidarity of those who stand for justice and reject hate are stronger than the lies of the antisemites and their media accomplices.

They want to manipulate Christians, treating them as if they were naive, trying to convince them that the Jewish state is their enemy. But reality proves them wrong. In Israel, Christians live with more freedom than in any other country in the region. They can practice their faith, work, study, protest against the government, and live without fear—regardless of their gender or beliefs. In how many Arab or Muslim countries in the region can the same be said? In Gaza, under Hamas’ yoke, Christians—like everyone else—are hostages of an Islamist regime that oppresses them. But that truth goes unmentioned, because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

And they do all this while turning a blind eye to the real, horrific massacres committed against Christians and other minorities in countries across Africa and Asia.

The lie of the Israeli military’s “deliberate attack” on church in Gaza



Recently, amid the war between Israel and Hamas—along with other terrorist groups—in Gaza following the Oct. 7 massacre, fragments of an Israeli military shell mistakenly struck the Church of the Holy Family in the Gaza Strip. Tragically, three people were killed and 10 others wounded. As is often the case in a war zone infested with Hamas operatives, such incidents underscore the grave risks to civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his regret over the incident, and the Israeli military announced that an investigation has been opened, emphasizing that its forces are doing everything possible to minimize harm to those not involved in the conflict.

Netanyahu also held a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, expressing his regret over the incident, thanking the pope for his words of comfort, and reaffirming that Israel is investigating the matter while remaining committed to protecting civilians and religious sites.

However, many mainstream media outlets reported the incident as if it were a deliberate attack by Israel on the church and, by extension, an attack by Jews on Christians, seemingly in an attempt to demonize the Jewish state.

As expected, Father Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentine priest and parish priest of the Holy Family Church in Gaza—who is also a friend of Jorge Bergoglio (Pope Francis), the defender of communist dictatorships—used his brief moment of attention to portray himself as a victim and cast doubt on whether the incident was truly accidental. His statement echoed that of the controversial Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, who after the Oct. 7 massacre signed a joint declaration with other regional religious leaders urging Israel to “avoid killing innocent people” — notably without condemning the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas and other terrorist groups in 2023.

If Israel truly intended to attack Christians, as these manipulators imply, why did it only damage a small part of the church’s façade? Why hasn’t it razed Christian communities within its own borders? The church in Gaza, harmed by accident, was still operating the very next day. Christians in Israel do not live under constant threat like they do in many other parts of the world. But facts don’t matter. Logic doesn’t matter. All that matters is the chance to portray Israel as a villain, even if it means grotesquely distorting reality.

Israel, no matter the cost, will remain a beacon of freedom in a Middle East plagued by tyrannies. It continues to defend its people—Jewish and non-Jewish alike—and sometimes even extends that protection beyond its borders, as it has with the Druze in Syria. That’s the real problem for those who hate Israel: it stands for everything they despise. A country that, despite its flaws, fights for freedom against fanaticism and manages to be one of the most prosperous nations in the world despite being surrounded by hostility. While the world’s hypocrites fill their mouths with selective condemnations, Israel will remain the frontline defense against authoritarian ideologies threatening the free world. Let that sting.

The lie of "Israeli settler arson" in an old West Bank church



Recently, the media reported that Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) set fire to the ancient 5th-century St. George’s Church in the Palestinian village of Taybeh in that region.

In fact, the reports prompted Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, to visit Taybeh.

However, the truth is that Jewish residents nearby helped extinguish a fire set by Palestinians, which was intended to prevent Jewish shepherds from grazing their cattle.

The antisemites and their accomplices may shout their falsehoods, but they will not succeed in extinguishing the light of a country that, against all odds due to the unique difficulties it faces, is one of the most prosperous in the world. Leandro Fleischer

Author Bassam Tawil, in an article for Gatestone published by VOZ, quoted Elisha Yered—a Jewish resident of the West Bank and father of three—who said: “In recent days, a despicable and false blood libel has been spreading worldwide against the settlements, reminiscent of dark periods in Europe. So far, it has managed to deceive quite a few Israel supporters in the U.S.”

“No ‘nationalist crime’ by Jews took place—no church was burned, and no cemetery was desecrated. Quite the opposite: Christian Arabs from the village of Taybeh set fire to open areas four times in one week to prevent Jews from grazing there...,” he added.

In fact, this was neither a new nor isolated incident involving the local Palestinian population. “The event that sparked the uproar occurred on July 7. For the second time that week, Arabs from the village set a fire that quickly spread. The farm’s residents rushed to the scene with motorized blowers and fire beaters—the essential tools for handling fires in open areas—and managed to bring the blaze under control,” Yered explained.

Moreover, Yered noted that, as shown in the images taken after the fire, the structure was not damaged as claimed; rather, this was an exaggeration aimed at manipulating public opinion.

The author also cited Eliana Passentin, a tour guide and archaeologist who visited the site after the fire.

"So, we're walking in. I don't see any signs of a fire. I don't see a church burned down. Here I am in the outskirts of the church. You can see the apse over here. And even on the outskirts or the outer walls there are no signs of fire. I can't find any. So, it doesn't look like the church has been burned down. But not far from the church, there was shrub that was most probably burnt in the fire. This happens all over Judea and Samaria. You can see that these stones would have stopped the fire, and I still believe it's important to find out who set the fire. So who has the interest to display this bonfire as the settlers burning down the church?" she said.

Tawil also referenced an independent investigation by the Israel Press Service (TPS-IL), which uncovered significant inconsistencies in the allegations that Israelis deliberately set fire to the 1,500-year-old church.

“Contrary to widely reported accusations, TPS-IL found evidence of firefighting efforts by local Jewish residents and raised serious doubts about the fire’s origin—casting doubt on the political motives behind the allegations made by a prominent Christian leader in the Holy Land,” the report noted.

"Video footage circulating on social media showed the teenager with what appeared to be a compressed air blower often used to help control and extinguish brush fires. But Palestinian social media posts labeled him an arsonist," it added.

"Furthermore, separate fires on July 7, 8, and 11 were documented in areas of pastureland dozens of meters away from the church compound. In all cases, a Jewish farmer whose farm is next to the church compound complained to the police that someone had torched the area where his shepherd was grazing. TPS-IL has obtained time-stamped documentation of these reports," the investigation noted.

The lie that Israel limits Christian entry



A minor misunderstanding and crossover between U.S. Ambassador Huckabee and Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel regarding visitors for evangelical groups sparked accusations from the usual antisemites—who tend to ignore the real crimes against Christians—claiming that Israel was restricting entry to these evangelical organizations, which are typically strong supporters of the Jewish state and the Jewish people. These accusations likely echoed narratives pushed by media outlets that fuel their selective hatred.

Messages flooded social media urging people to stop supporting Israel and the Jews, implying that Israelis and Jews mistreat those who support them. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Israel is not a perfect country—no nation is. One of its biggest flaws is its cumbersome and often frustrating bureaucracy. It affects not only foreigners but also Israelis, both Jewish and non-Jewish, who complain about it daily.

The downside—typical of bureaucracy—was confusion. Huckabee explained that the Interior Ministry had tightened vetting of groups seeking to visit Israel, resulting in significant delays, added costs, and visa denials.

However, Minister Arbel apologized for the situation and assured that his office had promptly processed all visa applications submitted directly to him. He explained that any delays or additional investigations were not intentional policies of the Interior Ministry but were likely due to bureaucratic errors or decisions made by mid-level officials. Arbel pledged to address the issues immediately and said he had appointed a team to ensure the visa process runs smoothly and efficiently.

On July 21, 2025, following the intervention of Huckabee, the Interior Ministry, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, it was announced that the visa issues had been resolved. Israel agreed to restore the “streamlined and efficient” visa process that had been in place for decades, ensuring that evangelical organizations like those mentioned would receive the necessary visas without extra investigations or bureaucratic obstacles. Huckabee noted that he believed Minister Arbel was not fully aware of the changes imposed and welcomed his personal involvement in resolving the matter.

In other words, at worst, this was a misunderstanding caused by clumsy Israeli bureaucracy. Israel regards these groups as great friends, and they have been visiting the country for decades without any issues—in fact, quite the opposite.

However, this small and isolated misunderstanding, despite being widely publicized, seems to have drawn more attention than the murders, rapes, and looting committed against Christians in parts of Africa and Asia by radical Islamist groups. In short.

The lie of hunger in Gaza



Another example of blood libel against Israel involves false claims that the Jewish state is causing a famine in Gaza—especially, unsurprisingly, affecting children.

Recently, mainstream international media, politicians, and various public figures circulated images showing well-nourished—or even noticeably overweight—mothers caring for their supposedly malnourished children. It’s absolutely ridiculous. But for antisemites, it doesn’t matter how false or absurd these manipulations are; if it’s against Israel and the Jews, they welcome it and feel obligated to spread it.

Critics of the typical Palestinian propaganda have called this blatant manipulation designed to fuel hatred against Israel. Major global outlets like CNN, Infobae, The Telegraph, BBC, and of course Al Jazeera, all repeated the false narrative.

Fake news from @CNN about the non-existent #Famine_in_Gaza. "No milk available", yet a feeding bottle containing milk is clearly visible. A mother who is clearly no stranger to an extra helping of knafeh who would let her daughter starve, if there were any truth to the story at… https://t.co/AB1bEV8Pii — Glasgow Friends of Israel (@GlasgowFOI) July 25, 2025

Of course, these aren’t the only fabricated images used to demonize Israel, but the cynicism behind them has reached new heights.

It has been proven that Hamas and other terrorist groups have seized humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza and even sold the food.

For this reason, the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—which is supported by Jerusalem and Washington—is vital. In coordination with Israeli forces, it distributes aid directly to civilians in the Gaza Strip and prevents terrorists from seizing food and other essential supplies.

In July of this year, Israel, through the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), delivered over 1,400 tons of baby food to Gaza in recent weeks after strict security inspections. Contrary to critics’ claims, Israel does not impose customs duties on humanitarian aid and allows such food to enter.

Additionally, a study published in the Israel Journal of Health Policy Research reported that between January and July of this year, 478,230 tons of food was delivered to Gaza through land crossings and airdrops.

On average, this amouonted to 3,211 calories per person per day from January to April 2024, exceeding the Sphere humanitarian standards of 2,100 calories per person per day.

And the aid continues despite surveys showing that much of the Palestinian population supports Hamas and the genocide of Israelis simply because they are Jewish (or live in the Jewish state). This support stems from indoctrination in hatred from a young age—not only by their tyrannical leadership but also through UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) schools run by the U.N.

Hamas terrorists' feast in Gaza tunnels This week, the Arabic-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Col. Avichay Adraee, released evidence exposing the comfortable underground lifestyle of Hamas terrorists. The footage shows fighters enjoying fresh bananas, dates, and meat in tunnel complexes, even as Hamas publicly accuses Israel of causing starvation in Gaza.



Col. Adraee highlighted that while senior Hamas officials promote a narrative of famine, these videos reveal terrorists proudly displaying their meals inside the tunnels.



He also emphasized that the food seen in the videos did not come from humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.





Conclusion



Antisemitism, cloaked in distorted media narratives and modern blood libel, exposes the desperation of those determined to demonize Israel and the Jewish people at any cost. Mainstream media outlets—often amplifying Hamas propaganda—have fabricated stories like the alleged deliberate attack on Gaza’s Holy Family Church, arson by settlers in Taybeh, or an intentional famine in Gaza, manipulating images and facts to stoke hatred. These falsehoods, embraced by a public eager to validate prejudice or envy, not only ignore reality—such as the freedoms Christians enjoy in Israel compared to oppression elsewhere in the Middle East—but also seek to undermine the steadfast support evangelical Christians and other genuine allies offer the Jewish state.

However, these campaigns fall flat against the truth. Despite its imperfections, Israel remains a bastion of freedom in a Middle East dominated by tyrannies, protecting its citizens—both Jewish and non-Jewish—and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza while actively combating terrorism.

Misunderstandings—like the recent issue with evangelical visas—were quickly resolved, underscoring Israel’s commitment to its allies.

The antisemites and their accomplices may shout their lies, but they will never extinguish the light of a country that—despite immense challenges—is one of the most prosperous in the world, fiercely defending life, liberty, and truth against global bigotry and hypocrisy. That’s why the antisemites are desperate.

Israel and the Jewish people are facing tough times, but the Jewish state is taking down some of the terrorist bullies in the region who want to dominate the world. Meanwhile, it’s steadily reshaping the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, which look set to keep expanding. At the same time, Jewish communities around the world—working alongside their amazing non-Jewish allies—are doing everything they can to expose the thinly veiled antisemitism and fight back. That’s why the antisemites are desperate.