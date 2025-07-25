Huckabee: France’s ‘Palestinian’ state will be called ‘Franc-en-Stine’

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 25 de julio, 2025

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday mocked Paris’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, suggesting that this new entity be located in southern France and named after a fictional monster.

French President Emmanuel “Macron’s unilateral ‘declaration’ of a ‘Palestinian’ state didn’t say WHERE it would be. I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called ‘Franc-en-Stine,’ tweeted Huckabee, in a reference to Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein.

In another X post, the American envoy quipped: “How clever! If Macron can just ‘declare’ the existence of a state perhaps the UK can ‘declare’ France a British colony!”

Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, said on Thursday that Washington “strongly rejects” Macron’s plan.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace,” Rubio said. “It is a slap in the face to the victims of Oct. 7.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “strongly” condemned Macron’s decision “to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre.”

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became,” he said.

© JNS