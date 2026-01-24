Georgia congressman says medical board, Emory must oust daughter of top Iranian official

Published by Mike Wagenheim 24 de enero, 2026

Dr. Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, an oncologist, ought to be fired from Emory University due to her “familial ties” to an Iranian leader, whom the federal government sanctioned earlier this month, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) wrote to the Atlanta private school.

The Republican congressman wrote on Thursday to the school and the state medical board that the doctor’s father, Ali Larijani, is “a senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” which “is designated by the United States as a state sponsor of terrorism responsible for the killing, imprisonment and brutal repression of thousands of civilians.”

“Her father has recently and publicly advocated violence against Americans and U.S. allies,” Carter wrote. “In light of these facts, Dr. Ardeshir-Larijani’s continued role treating American patients at a major U.S. medical institution is unacceptable.”

He added that “America’s medical institutions must not serve as a safe harbor for individuals connected by blood and loyalty to regimes that openly call for the death of Americans. Patient safety, public trust and national security demand decisive action now. ”

Ali Larijani is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. His daughter, the Emory professor, received a green card in 2021 under the Biden administration.

Washington has accused her father of being a “threat to the entire world.”

He has said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are responsible for reported deaths of thousands of protesters in Iran this month, who took to the streets due to Tehran’s collapsing economy.

The Trump administration says that the elder Larijani was an “architect” of the protest crackdown.

Iranian-Americans led a silent protest outside Emory last week, holding signs that read “enemy of the USA welcomed by Emory” and “Did you know Iran terror chief’s daughter is your co-worker?”

Ardeshir-Larijani has reportedly studied and worked in the United States for years. While the Iranian regime calls for death to America, its leaders have repeatedly sent their children to study in the United States, including the son of then-foreign minister Javad Zarif.

