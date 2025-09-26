‘Won’t allow Israel to annex the West Bank,’ Trump said

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would “not allow” Israel to annex Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during a signing ceremony for executive orders, Trump said that he had relayed the message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of their upcoming meeting at the White House on Monday.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, nope,” Trump said. “Whether I spoke to him or not—I did—but I’m not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank.”

The president’s comments give credence to reports that he gave a similar message to Arab and Muslim officials on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, assuring the leaders of Jordan, Qatar and other countries that he would prevent Netanyahu from annexing the territories.

“There’s been enough,” Trump said on Thursday. “It’s time to stop now.”

© JNS