Israel fighting ‘fierce war’ against terror, Netanyahu says after Jerusalem attack

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 8 de septiembre, 2025

Israel is fighting a “fierce war against terrorism on several fronts,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday during a visit to the site of a terrorist attack in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of six people earlier in the day.

“I want to extend condolences to the families of the victims and to the wounded,” said Netanyahu.

Six people were murdered and a dozen more wounded in a shooting in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot on Monday morning.

Two terrorists were killed at the scene by an Israel Defense Forces soldier and an armed civilian. The soldier was identified in reports as a squad commander in the IDF’s ultra-Orthodox Hasmonean Brigade.

“When I say we are in an intense war on several fronts, we naturally have tremendous successes against terrorist regimes and organizations. But the war continues, also in the Gaza Strip, where we will destroy Hamas as we have promised and free our hostages—all of our hostages—and unfortunately also here in Jerusalem,” said Netanyahu.

“In Judea and Samaria, we acted with very great force. The Shin Bet, the IDF and also the Israel Police thwarted hundreds of terror attacks this year, but not this morning unfortunately,” the premier added.

However, the country’s security forces will reach everyone who helped or dispatched the terrorists and will take “even harsher measures,” he warned.

“These murders, these attacks, in all sectors, do not weaken us,” Netanyahu said. “They only increase our determination to complete the missions we took upon ourselves everywhere—also in Gaza and also Judea and Samaria.”

Israel, he continued, was “fighting terrorism—the terror regime of the Houthis, Iran that backs them all, in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Hezbollah, in every sector. We do not relent and we will not relent. We will intensify our actions, and we will achieve all our objectives.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose ministry oversees the Israel Police, urged all civilians to apply for firearms licenses, speaking at the prime minister’s side at the site of the attack.

“There was an act of heroism here, by a soldier from the Hasmonean Brigade, a Haredi Jew, and by two Haredim who received weapons as part of the weapons reform,” he said. “Weapons save lives, we must remember that. I call on the citizens of Israel: Go arm yourselves.”

Ben-Gvir extended condolences to the families of the slain and prayed for the recovery of the wounded, while urging harsher measures against Palestinian terrorists and their relatives.

The only solution, he said, was “deporting terrorists’ families, together with a firm hand in the prisons, along with all the actions being carried out by the Shin Bet, IDF, Israel Police and Israel Prison Service.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Monday that it had been “a painful and difficult morning.”

“Innocent civilians, women, men and children were brutally murdered and wounded in cold blood on a bus in Jerusalem by vile and evil terrorists,” he said. “This shocking attack reminds us once again that we are fighting absolute evil. The world must understand what we are up against, and that terror will never defeat us.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz mourned the “despicable murder of six innocent civilians by evildoers in this morning’s terrorist attack.

“This despicable attack will have the harshest and far-reaching consequences. We will pursue terrorism everywhere,” he said.

“Just as we defeated Palestinian terrorism in the terrorist stronghold of Jenin and in the terror camps of northern Samaria, so too will we soon act in additional terror camps,” the Israeli defense minister vowed.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also oversees civilian matters in Judea and Samaria as a second minister in the Defense Ministry, also urged a sweeping response to the attack.

“The State of Israel cannot accept a Palestinian Authority that raises and educates its children to murder Jews,” Smotrich tweeted, adding that the terrorists’ villages “should look like Rafah and Beit Hanoun” in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking at a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest on Monday afternoon, said the international community “must now make a clear choice” in the war.

“Are they on Israel’s side? Or are they on the side of the jihadists?” the top diplomat said, declaring that the Jewish state is fighting a “war against radical Islamist terrorism” and rejects a Palestinian state.

“The terrorists this morning came from P.A. territories,” Sa’ar noted at the Budapest press conference, adding, “The establishment of such a terror state would have one goal: the elimination of the State of Israel.”

Otzma Yehudit Party lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer told JNS on Monday afternoon that “the murder of Jews by Islamic terrorists is not a local response to Gaza, nor to settlement in Judea and Samaria. It is rooted in an ideology that has existed for centuries and continues to this day.

“Israel must continue an uncompromising struggle against this enemy in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and within the borders of the State itself. Only through a decisive defeat of the enemy will we break their belief that they can overcome us,” the Knesset member said.

“Our answer must be conquest, settlement and the strengthening of Jewish presence across our land while allowing those who want to relocate to do so,” added the lawmaker.

The Hamas terrorist organization released a statement praising the “heroic operation” carried out by “two Palestinian resistance fighters,” calling the attack “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes.”

The statement called on Palestinians across Judea and Samaria to “escalate the confrontation with the occupation and its settlers.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered troops reinforced in Judea and Samaria in the wake of the shooting, including to encircle the areas from where the terrorists originated, in addition to continuing military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Due to the development of operational events in the different arenas,” the IDF chief decided to halt a situational assessment on personnel on Monday morning, as well as to postpone a military ceremony that was set to take place on Monday night, according to the statement.

The decision followed a assessment held with senior commanders, including Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, OC Central Command Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen and Intelligence Directorate head Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder.

Arab donations down 90% since last year, UNRWA head says

Arab country contributions to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency are down 90% in 2025 compared to 2024, according to Philippe Lazzairini, UNRWA commissioner-general.



“This year, financial contributions from the region amount to just 3% of all contributions received by the agency,” Lazzairini said at a League of Arab States Council meeting on Thursday in Cairo.



In 2018, Arab donors provided about 25% of the U.N. agency’s funding.



“I am convinced that this is not the message the region wants to convey” to those whom the global body considers refugees, Lazzarini said. “Words of solidarity must translate into matching funding to make a tangible difference.”

© JNS