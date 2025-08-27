Anti-Israel activists arrested after occupying Microsoft exec’s office

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 27 de agosto, 2025

Police on Tuesday arrested seven people who had occupied the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith in Redmond, Wash., in protest against the company’s business dealings with the Israeli military.

According to the No Azure for Apartheid group, which is seeking to pressure Microsoft into terminating the Israel Defense Forces’ use of its cloud platform, current and former employees were among the protesters.

Activists could be seen huddled together on a Twitch livestream as officers moved in to arrest them, according to the Associated Press. Footage showed a second group protesting outside Smith’s office.

During a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Smith confirmed that two of those arrested during the breach were current Microsoft employees.

“There are many things we can’t do to change the world, but we will do what we can and what we should,” he stated. “That starts with ensuring that our human rights principles and contractual terms of service are upheld everywhere, by all of our customers around the world,” he said.

The demonstrations followed Microsoft’s announcement of an “urgent” investigation into allegations that the IDF has utilized the Azure cloud computing platform for mass surveillance of Palestinian civilians. The British newspaper The Guardian reported these claims, prompting Microsoft to engage law firm Covington & Burling for the review.

The Associated Press revealed in February that Microsoft’s partnership with the Israeli Defense Ministry dramatically expanded after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre from Gaza in southern Israel.

The IDF’s use of commercial artificial intelligence products increased by a factor of nearly 200 as it employed Azure to transcribe, translate and process intelligence collected via mass surveillance, the AP report claimed.

In a statement on Tuesday, No Azure for Apartheid said the disruptions were “to protest Microsoft’s active role in the genocide of Palestinians.”

In a protest on Aug. 20, police arrested 18 demonstrators for “multiple charges, including trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest and obstruction,” without saying how many were employees.

Microsoft declared last week that it would “continue to do the hard work needed to uphold its human rights standards in the Middle East, while supporting and taking clear steps to address unlawful actions that damage property, disrupt business, or that threaten and harm others.”

Gal Gadot will not attend Venice Film Festival due to pressure from anti-Israeli group

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has decided not to participate in the Venice Film Festival this year, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported. The artist, known for her role in "Wonder Woman," was scheduled to be present at the screening of the film "In the Hands of Dante," directed by Julien Schnabel, in which she stars alongside Gerard Butler. However, pressure from an anti-Israeli movement has led Gadot to change her plans.



The group Venice4Palestine, which brings together more than 1,500 Italian film professionals, including directors, actors and artists, has pushed a campaign for the festival to take a clear stance on the conflict in the Middle East. In an open letter published last weekend, this collective demanded the withdrawal of invitations to actors who, according to them, have publicly expressed support for the Israeli government. A second letter sent Sunday specifically singled out Gadot, intensifying demands that she not attend the event.



Schnabel's film, which will screen outside the main competition on Sept. 3, coincides with the screening of "The Voice of Hind Rajab," a political drama from Tunisian director Kauther Ben Hania. This film, which is competing in the festival, deals with the tragic death of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza in 2024, who Palestinian authorities say was killed by Israeli fire during the war on terror in the strip. The coincidence of these two films has stoked tensions surrounding the event.



In addition, a demonstration is expected to be held in Venice on Aug. 30 under the slogan "Stop the Genocide - Free Palestine," reflecting the climate of polarization surrounding the festival this year. Gadot's absence, according to reports, seeks to prevent the controversy from overshadowing the film's promotion.

​Israeli researcher and writer Hen Mazzig repudiated the letter written by Venice4Palestine.



"It is ridiculous that such a letter was even sent," he expressed in a post on X. "In Israel, just like in every other country, it is the politicians, not the actors, who call the shots," he added.



"Anyone can criticize Israel. I do," he maintained. "But criticizing a country doesn't mean cancelling all its citizens," he added.



"Targeting Gal Gadot has nothing to do with helping Palestine. It's just discrimination, and we should call it out as such," concluded Mazzig.

© JNS