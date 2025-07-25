France announces recognition of Palestine as a 'state' and opens a new rift with the United States and Israel

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de julio, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a "state," a decision that puts it in line with European countries such as Spain, Norway and Ireland, and has raised concerns in both Israel and the United States.

The announcement was made through a post on the social network X, where Macron announced that he will make the decision official during the UN General Assembly in September. Macron presented the measure as part of a strategy to achieve a "just and lasting peace" in the Middle East. In the same message, he called for a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of hostages, the entry of humanitarian aid and the demilitarization of Hamas. He also stated that any future Palestinian entity should accept demilitarization and fully recognize Israel.

Israel condemns ad: "It rewards terrorism"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Macron's announcement, calling it an act that "rewards terror" in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre. In a posting on X, Netanyahu warned that the move risks creating "another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became." He also accused Palestinian leaders of aspiring to replace Israel, rather than coexist alongside it.

From the Israeli government's perspective, the recognition of a Palestinian entity without real security guarantees and while Hamas maintains influence over part of the territory, represents a direct threat to its existence and regional stability.

Celebration in Ramallah and Saudi backing

The Palestinian Authority celebrated Macron's decision. Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh affirmed that President Mahmoud Abbas received a letter from the French leader formally informing him of the recognition. Al-Sheikh also held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to thank the kingdom's backing on the issue.

In June, Abbas sent a letter to Macron demanding the demilitarization of Hamas and calling for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza. In the same message, he condemned for the first time the October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas against Israel.