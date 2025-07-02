Netanyahu: ‘There will be no more Hamas’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 2 de julio, 2025

On a visit to the southern city of Ashkelon on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the Hamas terror group would be eliminated from the Gaza Strip.

“There will be no more Hamas. It’s over. We will free all of our hostages, and we will eliminate Hamas down to its very foundations,” he said.

While noting that some may say the objectives sound contradictory—destroying Hamas and releasing the hostages—Netanyahu said they fit together.

The prime minister’s remarks focused mainly on the energy sector while he was visiting the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) facilities. EAPC is an Israeli pipeline transporting oil from Eilat on the Red Sea to Ashkelon on the Mediterranean.

Netanyahu said Israel would connect the energy resources of Asia, the entire Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula.

“Expected revenues from gas in the coming decade will be almost 300 billion shekels [$89 billion],” he said.

“We are going to increase and strengthen Israel’s energy capability. We have a very considerable capability,” he said, noting that Israel is also building other energy installations.

“Our opportunities are enormous. We are not going to miss them or lose them,” he said. “There is a huge opportunity here, both to defeat our enemies and ensure our economic, national, international and energy future.”

The prime minister toured EAPC ‘s installation and received a briefing from EAPC CEO Amit Shaked. He met with company management and employees, as well as senior leaders from the Israeli energy sector.

Joining him were Energy Minister Eli Cohen, Minister David Amsalem and Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam.

Netanyahu expressed his appreciation to all energy workers for their efforts during “Operation Rising Lion,” thanking them for making the necessary repairs to the damage from attacks.

He also visited the headquarters of the Home Front Command on Wednesday, together with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Home Front Commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.

He heard reports of the work of soldiers, who rescued citizens from the rubble of buildings hit by Iranian missiles during “Operation Rising Lion.”

“You have done an amazing job,” said the prime minister. “There is nothing like it in the world. Together with the cooperation of the public, the emergency organizations and the authorities, many lives have been saved.”

Trump announced that Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday via his Truth Social account that the Israeli government accepted the terms of a 60-day cease-fire in Gaza, and warned the Palestinian terror group Hamas to accept the deal as well before conditions worsen for them. "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote, adding that the governments of Egypt and Qatar would deliver the final proposal. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," the Republican leader added.



The conservative leader announced this breakthrough as he prepares to receive Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House. His announcement came after several days in which Trump increased pressure on Jerusalem and on the jihadist group to reach an agreement that would include not only a ceasefire, but also the release of hostages, in order to end once and for all the current armed conflict taking place in Gaza, which began after the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israel last October 7, 2023.

© JNS