Iran fires 15 missiles at Israel in latest barrage

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 19 de junio, 2025

Some 15 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel’s north in Iran’s latest attack on Thursday afternoon, with no reports of direct hits or casualties.

Air-raid sirens sounded across Israel’s north, including in Haifa, sending the city’s almost 300,000 residents running for bomb shelters. The IDF Home Front Command gave the all-clear some 20 minutes after the military detected launches from Iran.

“At this stage, no calls have been received by the Magen David Adom 101 hotline regarding falls or injuries, with the exception of a woman who was injured on her way to the protected area,” the medical emergency response organization said in a statement.

Israel’s Channel 14 News reported that interception fragments sparked two fires in the north—one in an open area, and another in a building.

On Thursday morning, at least six people were seriously wounded by a missile barrage that hit Israel. Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center took a direct hit, with additional impacts in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Holon.

Four serious injuries were caused by a hit on an apartment building in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, according to Wolfson Medical Center. Two people were seriously wounded in a direct hit in Ramat Gan.

The barrage, composed of some 30 ballistic missiles, was the heaviest launched by the Islamic Republic at the Jewish state in some 48 hours.

Since the start of the war on Friday, Iranian attacks on Israel’s civilian population centers have killed 24 people in the Jewish state. Three were killed on Friday, 13 overnight on Saturday, and eight early on Monday.

© JNS