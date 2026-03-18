Energy consortium makes investment into building first coal plant in US in past 13 years

Published by Kevin Killough - Just The News 18 de marzo, 2026

The privately held oil and gas exploration and production company Terra Energy Center is reportedly investing $1 billion into a proposed coal-fired power plant in Alaska, which if completed would be the first such new plant in the U.S. in 13 years.

The most recent plant to come online in the country was the Sandy Creek Plant in Texas in 2013, according to Bloomberg News.

Under the Trump administration, the coal industry has seen some promising developments after years of operating under administrations that were hostile to the industry.

In October, Basin Electric, which serves 3 million customers throughout the West, received $4 million from the Wyoming Energy Authority to study the feasibility of a second unit at the Dry Fork Station in Gillette, Wyoming.

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