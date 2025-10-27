FBI arrests alleged anarchist in connection with social post with offer to kill Bondi for $45K

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - just the news 27 de octubre, 2025

The FBI has arrested what the bureau alleges is an "anarchist" in connection to a social media post to kill Attorney General Pam Bondi for $45,000.

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, was arrested on Oct. 16 after the FBI was alerted by a tipster to the alleged murder-for-hire that the defendant allegedly posted on social media earlier this month, the New York Post reported Monday. Avelos was charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person.

The post included a photo of Bondi with a target on her forehead and the caption, "WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000 DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)," according to court documents.

Below the photo, Avalos allegedly wrote, “Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?”

The FBI alleged that Avalos has anarchist ties and that his TikTok username was "Wacko," an apparent anarchy symbol. His account profile also included a link to "An Anarchist FAQ book," according to court filings.

Avalos has a long criminal history, which includes stalking and domestic assault, per records.

In July 2022, he was convicted of stalking in Minnesota, and in 2016, he was convicted of domestic battery in Florida.

