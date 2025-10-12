Texas catches criminal 'most wanted' foreign nationals, more wanted

Published by Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor 12 de octubre, 2025

Texas Department of Public Safety officers continue to apprehend criminal foreign nationals and convicted felons on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.

A Honduran national and fugitive, Robert Bustrillo-Vasquiez was wanted for aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault and human smuggling. He had previously been deported multiple times since 2010.

Bustrillo-Vasquiez was taken into custody at a job site in San Antonio as a result of an investigation led by DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol. He had been wanted out of Bexar County since August 11 on multiple felony charges and was captured on Sept. 26.

He has a 15-year history of illegally entering the country, being deported and illegally reentering as a gotaway – those who illegally enter the country to evade capture and don’t make immigration claims. More than two million gotaways were reported under the Biden administration, The Center Square exclusively reported.

"There is no shortage of fugitives wanted by law enforcement."

After a deportation in February 2018 and another illegal reentry, Bustrillo-Vasquiez served time in federal prison for “felony reentry of a deported alien.” His criminal history also includes arrests in Austin in 2013 and 2014 multiple times for assault, DPS said.

Other most wanted lists include Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders.

As soon as one fugitive comes off a most wanted list, another is added, indicating there is no shortage of fugitives wanted by law enforcement.

Elijah Turner Reyes, a confirmed Bloods gang member, added to the list

Texas DPS has added Elijah Turner Reyes, a confirmed (Piru) Bloods gang member, to its Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Reyes, 24, from El Paso, has been wanted by the El Paso Police Department since May 22 for murder. In June, additional warrants were issued out of El Paso County for his arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing related to charges of burglary of habitation, possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a pregnant woman.

In 2019, Reyes was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to five years in prison. He was discharged in January 2024; roughly 17 months later he was wanted for murder.

DPS has published photos and descriptions seeking the public’s help to locate him. A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest through Texas Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

John Lynch Goodwin, added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List

Texas DPS also added John Lynch Goodwin, 65, of San Antonio, to its Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Goodwin has been wanted out of Bexar County since March for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Last October, the Edinburg Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of synthetic marijuana.

His criminal history dates to 1988, when he was first convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of girls age six and 14 at the time. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. In 2020, Goodwin was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to 5 years in prison and discharged in April 2024.

Texas DPS has published photos and descriptions about him seeking the public’s help to locate him. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest.

In 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 48 fugitives on all three most wanted lists

Another wanted sex offender on the list is Dante Dewayne Odom, 52, of Houston. He’s been wanted out of Harris County since June after failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

His criminal history dates to 1992, when he was convicted of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate/abuse the victim sexually involving a 30-year-old woman at the time. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Other convictions include failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was last discharged from prison in March 2022.

Texas DPS has published photos and descriptions about him seeking the public’s help to locate him. A cash reward of up to $4,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest.

So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 48 fugitives on all three most wanted lists, including 17 sex offenders and 12 criminal illegal foreign nationals. Working with Crime Stoppers, more than $37,000 in rewards was paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

© Just The News