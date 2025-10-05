Trump presses Google to restore Hispanic network Univision to its YouTube TV platform

Published by John Solomon 5 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Saturday night pressed Google to restore Univision to its YouTube TV platform, suggesting the Hispanic network had been helpful to his effort to win the 2024 election.

"I hope Univision, a great and very popular Hispanic Network, can get BACK onto the very amazing Google/YouTube," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "It has been taken out of their package, which is VERY BAD for Republicans in the upcoming Midterms."

"They were so good to me with their highest rated ever political Special, and I set a Republican Record in Hispanic voting. Google, for the purpose of FAIRNESS, please let Univision back! President DJT," he added.

YouTube TV drew sharp criticism from Republicans on Wednesday when it dropped Univision's local TV stations from its main package amid a contract dispute.

Univision is the largest Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States. Its parent company is TelevisaUnivision, which was formed after a merger with Televisa.

"TelevisaUnivision has over 160 million subscribers and billions of views across YouTube, where they generate ad revenue from their content," YouTube said in a statement, according to Variety. "On our paid live TV subscription service, YouTube TV, however, TelevisaUnivision only represents a tiny fraction of overall consumption. Since we have not reached a new agreement with them, their content is no longer available on YouTube TV."

Univision content is still available on YouTube, where the main channel boasts 6.94 million subscribers.

TelevisaUnivision criticizes YouTube

TelevisaUnivision condemned YouTube TV for removing its content from the paid service, saying "Google’s YouTube TV has refused to Do the Right Thing and dropped Univision from its platform — stripping millions of Hispanic viewers of the Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day."

TelevisaUnivision further criticized the move in light of the ongoing government shutdown, contending that it would deprive its viewers of crucial sources of information during the period of political uncertainty. Though YouTube did not address political considerations in its statement, Univision previously suggested that it feared political retaliation for holding a town hall with President Donald Trump in 2024.

"We have concerns that Google’s proposal will limit access of the Hispanic community to diverse voices. As you know, Univision is proud of its award-winning news division and its commitment to being open to all political voices," TelevisaUnivision said in a memo in September. "That approach was criticized by some on the left particularly in connection with the emergence of Hispanic voters as a swing vote that shifted to the right in 2024 – a major factor in President Trump’s win and Republican control of Congress."

"We have heard concerns from some state attorneys general, policy makers, and regulators that Google is involved in content moderation affecting voting segments, like Hispanics, that are increasingly supporting more conservative politicians," the memo continued. "Univision will not give up its commitment to being open to all voices by accepting relegation to second-tier distribution or agreements that don’t fairly value its content."

Texas: 'Such retaliation will not be tolerated'

Ahead of the deadline, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged YouTube TV to keep Univision as part of its baseline streaming package. He further suggested that the state might take action should there prove to be merit behind the allegations of political retaliation.

"We also cannot ignore what appears to be obvious retaliation for Univision’s promotion of viewpoint diversity. In a time where political violence is at its highest point in decades, during the 2024 campaign season, Univision was one of the only platforms to host a Town Hall for then-candidate Donald Trump," he wrote. "That was a laudable decision, and to the extent that YouTube TV is now using market power to punish it, such retaliation will not be tolerated."

John Solomon serves as Editor in Chief in Just The News.

© Just The News