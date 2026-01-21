Lutnick tells World Economic Forum: 'Globalization has failed the West'

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt 21 de enero, 2026

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told the World Economic Forum that "globalization has failed the West."

During a panel discussion at WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, Lutnick said, “The Trump Administration and myself, we are here to make a very clear point — globalization has failed the West and the United States of America,” the New York Post reported.

“It’s a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export, offshore, far-shore, find the cheapest labor in the world and the world is a better place for it,” he added.

“The fact is it has left America behind. It has left the American workers behind. And what we are here to say is ‘America First’ is a different model, one that we encourage other countries to consider, which is that our workers come first,” Lutnick said.

He also addressed Europe's push for alternative energy sources.

“Why are you going to do solar and wind? Why would Europe agree to be net zero in 2030 when they don’t make a battery? They don’t make a battery,” Lutnick said.

“So if they go 2030, they are deciding to be subservient to China.”

