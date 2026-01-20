SCOTUS doesn't rule on Trump tariffs

Published by Ben Whedon - JUST The News 20 de enero, 2026

The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not issue a ruling on President Donald Trump's issuance of tariffs, leaving the decision for a future date.

The court released three opinions on Tuesday, but did not release its decision on the tariffs. The next ruling publication date is still unclear.

Trump imposed "Liberation Day" tariffs in April of last year, targeting nearly every nation in a bid to rebalance global trade. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last year over his authority to issue them under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The president has warned that the United States would be "screwed" if the court were to rule against his tariffs, citing the costs of repaying the raised revenue. Earlier this month, Trump stated that the U.S. had collected or would soon collect roughly $600 billion from his tariffs.

