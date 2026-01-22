Bondi says two people arrested over protest at Minnesota church service

Published by Just The News 22 de enero, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that two people have been arrested over an anti-immigration enforcement protest at a Minnesota church service.

"Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota," Bondi posted on X. "So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. We will share more updates as they become available. Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP."

"UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody. More to come. WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP," Bondi added in a reply post.

On Sunday, protesters entered a service at the Cities Church in St. Paul, where a local official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement serves as a pastor.

