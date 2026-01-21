Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya joins Minnesota GOP primary for Senate

Published by Just The News 21 de enero, 2026

Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya announced on Wednesday that she has joined the Minnesota GOP primary for Senate.

Tafoya, who spent 11 years as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports' "NBC Sunday Night Football" until 2022, is seeking the open seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, CBS News reported.

In Minnesota, a Republican has not been elected to the Senate since 2002.

"I think Minnesota is in a crisis," Tafoya told CBS Minnesota station WCCO. "I think we have a crisis in leadership and I think the career politicians that got us here are not going to get us out."

"In terms of policy, we've got a middle-class crisis," she said. "We've got families struggling to pay rent, to pay mortgages, to put groceries on the table. Energy costs need to come down. Schools need to do better."

Also in the GOP primary field is former NBA player Royce White, who lost the 2024 Senate race, in addition to former Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann, Navy veteran Tom Weiler, and former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze.

In the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig are facing off.

Amid a federal crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota and protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis, Tafoya said, "What I wouldn't do is stir up this hatred for law enforcement.

"No one has worked to calm the issue and say, 'Everyone let's take a breath. Everybody settle down. If you want to peacefully protest, that's OK.' What I've seen is the governor and the mayor stir people up and create this environment where they feel they should throw their cars and their bodies between law enforcement and their mission. That's not how you'll get peace and normalcy here."

Earlier this month, an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good after she allegedly hit him with her vehicle.

About 3,000 ICE officers and Border Patrol agents have been dispatched to the Twin Cities.

"I want public safety and I back law enforcement," Tafoya said. "So I would really like it if Minnesota's law enforcement could work with federal law enforcement to make this as safe and as peaceful for everyone. That keeps the officers safe and that keeps the public safe."

