2 million illegals out of the U.S. since Trump took office, DHS confirms

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 18 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump is well on his way to removing the multitude of illegal aliens in the United States, with the total dropping by 2 million since he took office.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Just the News that federal agencies had directly deported 400,000 illegal aliens since Trump returned to the White House. Additionally, 1.6 million illegal aliens self-deported in that same time frame.

"We're looking about 2 million total in the past 240 days. That includes 1.6 million self deportations, which we are very much encouraging illegal aliens to take," she said. "It's a lot safer for the aliens themselves, for the public, for our law enforcement, and also it's a lot better financially, a lot more tax savings for the US taxpayer. And then in addition to that, there's been about 400,000 deportations themselves, so totally, about 2 million, but we're going to get those numbers up."

McLaughlin made the remarks in an interview with this reporter to be aired this week on the John Solomon Reports podcast. Her update appears to corroborate earlier reporting of 350.000 deportations by late August and analysis from the Center for Immigration Status, which found 1.6 million illegals had left voluntarily. McLaughlin confirmed that DHS figures independently corroborated the CIS estimate.

Trump has previously stated that there are between 20 and 22 million illegal aliens in the country, meaning his administration has completed roughly 10% of the job, thus far.

Notably, the 2 million figure largely stems from DHS operating under a budget from the Biden Administration and does not reflect the expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resources from the One Big, Beautiful Bill.

McLaughlin further expressed optimism that DHS would be able to meet the Trump administration's target by the end of his term, through a combination of direct deportations and self-deportations. DHS expects the pace of self-deportations to vary widely, but is confident that direct deportations will dramatically expand.

