Missouri House passes redistricting map that creates new Republican district

The Missouri state House on Tuesday passed a new congressional map that creates another Republican district, which could give the GOP another potential seat in the 2026 midterms.

The move comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, called for a special session of the state legislature to join the redistricting push that has erupted in several states over the summer. California and Texas are the two primary states looking at redistricting, with California hoping to pass a map that offsets gains in Texas.

The new Missouri map targets the state's fifth congressional district, currently held by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. Republicans hold seats in six of Missouri's eight districts and the new map would favor the GOP in seven districts.

“This is a superior map,” Missouri state Rep. Dirk Deaton, a Republican, told the Missouri Independent. “It better represents the state of Missouri.”

The congressional map will still need approval by the state Senate, but Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of Missouri’s legislature, meaning that as long as the party sticks together, they can overcome any Democratic opposition.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.





