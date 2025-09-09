Numbers revealed: 911,000 fewer jobs during Biden's term, according to BLS

Published by Just The News 9 de septiembre, 2025

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday published a revised assessment of jobs growth from April 2024 through March 2025, revising the figure downwards by nearly 1 million jobs.

The downward revision saw the BLS reduce its preliminary figures by 911,000 jobs, Fox Business reported. That figure marks the first annual benchmark from the BLS since President Donald Trump fired the previous commissioner, accusing her of cooking the books to benefit former President Joe Biden.

Trump has cast doubts on the reliability of government statistics, suggesting that they had been manipulated for political reasons. Notably, the BLS has consistently revised its estimates downwards in recent years.

But the change, nonetheless, seems to address why Biden's economic message struggled to gain traction with voters in 2024, prior to his withdrawal from the race.

