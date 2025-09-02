Second judge rules against Trump having sent National Guard to Los Angeles

Two judges ruled against President Trump for sending National Guard troops to Los Angeles in June.

U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinton appointee who is the younger brother of former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids in Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

California sued the Trump administration, saying that the troops' deployment violated a law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws. The Trump administration's lawyers argued that the Posse Comitatus Act doesn’t apply because the troops were protecting federal officers, not enforcing laws. The attorneys said that the troops were mobilized under an authority that allows the president to deploy them.

On Monday, a judge in Washington ruled that the National Guard, which was deployed to Los Angeles during the immigration enforcement protests, was illegal. The remaining troops were not required to be withdrawn.

Trump has deployed the National Guard in Washington, D.C., to assist local law enforcement in cracking down on crime, and has discussed National Guard deployments to Chicago, Baltimore, and New York.

© Just The News