Federal authorities make more arrests at LA address linked to Iranian 'human smuggling' network

Published by Just The News 30 de junio, 2025

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made two more arrests at a Los Angeles home on Friday that has been linked to an Iranian human smuggling hub, the agency revealed.

"CBP executed a federal search warrant today at a human smuggling hub in Los Angeles tied to national security threats," the agency wrote on X. "Two individuals were arrested during the operation, which was led by CBP’s Special Response Team with support from Border Patrol tactical units and Air and Marine Operations."

CBP also wrote that the location has been "repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism."

The latest arrests happened after seven others were arrested at the same address on Napa Street in North Hills earlier in the week. Some of those arrested were on the FBI Terror Watchlist.

"CBP is taking aggressive action to shut down smuggling networks and remove national security threats before they can do harm," CBP wrote on X.

Nicholas Ballasy is a Senior Editor for Just The News.



© JTN