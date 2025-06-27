ICE director reassures Americans they can feel safe on Fourth of July despite recent warnings

Published by Just The News | misty severi 27 de junio, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons on Thursday reassured Americans that they can feel safe gathering for the Fourth of July next week, despite recent warnings about increased terror threats.

The warnings largely stemmed from concerns about dangerous illegal migrants who entered the United States through the southern border, and tensions in the Middle East, which flared earlier this month when Israel attacked Iran, leading to the 12-day war.

President Donald Trump also ordered American forces to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend, which briefly brought the U.S. into the conflict, prompting terror concerns from federal law enforcement, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Lyons admitted there were concerns about Iranian sleeper cells in the United States, but said Americans should still feel safe under the current administration.

“I think Americans should be confident that under this administration, under the leadership of Secretary Noem, you have federal law enforcement agencies that are out there every day protecting the homeland,” Lyons told NewsNation. “I think the American public needs to be aware. They just need to be cautious, but they need to go on living their lives because they wake up in the greatest country every day.”

The director also emphasized that federal law enforcement officers have been preparing for the upcoming holiday for months, including working with local law enforcement, and Americans should not fear large events next week.

“The American public should feel safe going to any one of these large fireworks celebrations, for instance, because DHS has worked with local and state partners for days, weeks, and months leading up to ensure that we have all the most current threat intelligence," he said.

