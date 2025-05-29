Patel promises transparency regarding Trump Butler assassination attempt

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday promised full transparency in the bureau's investigation of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump's life last year.

Trump survived the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks did manage to kill one person in the attack, volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Multiple investigations and reviews of the shooting have been conducted, including a congressional probe which found an "unclear chain of command." The incident also brought heavy scrutiny to the Secret Service.

Patel told Fox News' Bret Baier that "you're going to know everything we know," and dismissed conspiracy theories about foreign interference and attempts to sabotage Trump's presidential campaign.

"We take assassination attempts, especially of the President of the United States, extremely seriously," Patel said. "And we don't feel that the American people have been given the information they need on that. And we're digging through the files, and we're getting them a more robust picture of what happened and whether or not there were any connections."

The director added that current conspiracy theories swirling online do not have any merit, and those pushing them are people looking for "something that does not exist."

The interview comes just weeks after former FBI Director James Comey appeared to call for Trump's assassination, by sharing a post on Instagram that contained the numbers "8647," which are perceived as a call to "86" the 47th president, which can be used as a call sign for murder.

Comey has attempted to walk back the post by stating he was unaware of the violent message behind the numbers.

© Just the News / Misty Severi