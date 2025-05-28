Rasmussen poll finds US in 'uncharted territory' after 48% of Americans believe US on right track

A Rasmussen Reports poll on Monday found the pollster in "uncharted territory," after nearly half of respondents believed that the United States was heading down the right track, and a rolling average overnight showed 50% of respondents said the same.

The poll of 1,810 likely U.S. voters found that 47% of respondents believe the country is still heading down the "wrong track," while 48% believe the country is heading down the right one.

The numbers mark the highest rating for the country since Rasmussen Reports began conducting its "right track, wrong track" surveys nearly 20 years ago, according to the Daily Signal.

A rolling average of the past four nights also found that 50% of respondents believed the country is heading in the right direction, the pollster posted on X.

The numbers are a boost from the Biden administration, where only 32% of respondents believed the country was heading in the right direction last year, and 63% said it was heading in the wrong direction.

The numbers are also an increase from last week, where 45% said they believed the country was heading in the right direction.

The survey, which was conducted online and through phones from May 18-22, 2025, has a two percent margin of error. It has a confidence level of 95%.