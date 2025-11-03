Here's the anti-aging routine of billionaires like Larry Ellison to stay young

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de noviembre, 2025

In Silicon Valley, figures like Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel and Sam Altman invest part of their fortune in biotech companies focused on reversing cellular aging. Their goal: not just to improve physical appearance, but to reduce biological age - that reflected by cells and tissues - and even influence chronological age.

Bryan Johnson and his Blueprintproject

Bryan Johnson, a 48-year-old technology entrepreneur and creator of the Blueprint project, is an emblematic case. On his YouTube account, he details a strict routine that he says causes his body to age only eight months for every calendar year. The goal is to extend youth as long as possible and question the current limits of longevity.

Johnson has publicly praised another tycoon: Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and currently the richest person in the world, ahead of Elon Musk. In a tweet on X, Johnson wrote, “Ellison, now 80, is doing a good job managing biological aging.”

The role of plasma exchange



One of the treatments associated with this "youth" is therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE or plasmapheresis). According to Dr. Mohammad Ursani in an article from the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), this procedure has been used for years to treat rheumatic diseases such as vasculitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (APS). These pathologies involve abnormal antibodies that attack the body, and their removal from the blood can be beneficial.

The process draws blood from the patient, separates it in a machine (red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma), discards the plasma and replaces it with fluid from a young donor. It is then reinfused along with the original blood cells; thus, by eliminating problematic antibodies, it aids in the treatment of autoimmunities.

For his part, Professor Antonio Ayala, professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Seville and vice-president of the Spanish Society of Anti-Aging and Longevity Medicine (SEMAL), explained in a interview to Infosalus that aging affects all organs with molecular changes, such as decreases in hormones and protective compounds. Restoring beneficial blood levels and eliminating harmful ones is one strategy to control this complex process.

However, Ayala warns that using young plasma as an anti-aging therapy is controversial and lacks health approval in most countries.

Accessibility to reduce biological age



For those who do not have access to elite treatments, experts recommend daily habits. Ilona Calparsoro, CEO of Longevitas Labs and supplementation expert, says that there is no single solution, but rather approaches to slow deterioration.

Among the most effective habits are: a healthy diet for optimal cellular nutrition and fighting against inflammation/oxidation; strength and endurance exercise; continuous supplementation with proven nutrients; adequate rest; social relationships for emotional balance; and proper hydration.

Essential nutritional supplements



Calparsoro emphasizes that essential vitamins for metabolic processes are only obtained externally, as the body does not produce them. Current foods, through cultivation or cooking, have lost nutrients, so quality supplements are key. In that line, Omega-3s with sufficient EPA and DHA, support cardiovascular and neuronal health.

Basic fundamentals according to medical experts: healthy diet, no alcohol, and no smoking



Dr. Luke Powles, associate clinical director of Bupa Health Clinics, summarizes in three pillars: healthy diet, limit alcohol, and eliminate smoking. Lifestyle changes reduce the risk of hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes, in addition to lowering cholesterol.

Flexibility, strength and VO2 max



Christian Lewis-Pratt, physical therapist at Healf, associates flexibility with greater longevity, injury prevention, and independence. Those who don't touch toes with straight legs or raise arms without arching their backs should act. Along these lines, he recommends between 3 and 12 minutes a day of mobility, 5 to 7 days a week.

He adds exercises for VO2 max (maximal oxygen at intense exertion), such as Tabata (high-intensity intervals with short rests) three times a week. For muscle mass lost with age they recommend: squats, lunges, push-ups and dead weight exercises.