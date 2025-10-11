Trump reaches agreement with AstraZeneca to reduce drug prices in the U.S.

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a landmark deal with multinational drugmaker AstraZeneca to offer prescription drugs at reduced prices in United States. The deal signifies a solid advance in its plan to lower healthcare costs and strengthen domestic pharmaceutical production.

The agreement, announced from the Oval Office, establishes a "most favored nation" pricing model, which aligns the values of drugs sold to Medicaid patients with the lowest prices registered in other developed countries. In addition, it includes a $50 billion investment by AstraZeneca in manufacturing, research, and development within the US territory until 2030.

As advanced by the White House, the agreement will be available to all state Medicaid programs and will be managed through a new government platform called TrumpRx.gov, which will allow consumers direct access to discounted prices.

The website is scheduled to launch in 2026.

During the announcement, Trump noted that AstraZeneca will build a plant in Charlottesville, Virginia, dedicated to producing advanced pharmaceutical ingredients for chronic disease and cancer drugs, an investment that will generate some 3,600 high-skilled jobs.

This is the second agreement of this type reached by the Trump Administration, after the one signed with Pfizer in September. Both agreements provide for lower prices, expanded production in the United States, and potential tariff relief for these companies, reinforcing the president's strategy of encouraging medical self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on pharmaceutical imports.

According to federal government figures, more than nine million U.S. patients currently use AstraZeneca treatments and will benefit from the price cut. The Trump Administration believes the move represents significant progress toward a more competitive and affordable system for lower-income citizens.