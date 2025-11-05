Rosalía's new album 'Lux' leaks two days before its release

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de noviembre, 2025

"Lux," the new album by Spanish artist Rosalía and one of this year's most anticipated projects, was leaked two days before its official release in both physical and digital formats, scheduled for Nov. 7.

This Wednesday, several social media users shared a link leading to the full content of the singer's fourth album. A day earlier, another of the album's songs, "Reliquia," was available on Spotify for a while.

Columbia Records, the label behind the recording, marketing and distribution of "Lux," is analyzing the leak to find those responsible, as reported Spanish newspaper ABC.

On Oct. 27, Rosalía released the first single, titled "Berghain," from her new album. Nine days later, on Nov. 5, the song already had more than 17 million plays on YouTube.

Promotion for "Lux" began in mid-October. An image of the album cover was shared on one of the screens in Times Square. Subsequently, the same thing happened in Callao, a central plaza in Madrid, Spain, along with an unexpected appearance by Rosalía herself, causing hundreds of fans to flock to the location to see her.