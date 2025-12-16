New attacks in the Pacific against three narco-boats leave eight dead

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de diciembre, 2025

The U.S. military announced Monday night new attacks in the eastern Pacific against three suspected drug trafficking-linked boats, actions that left eight people dead.

According to the U.S. Southern Command, the operations were carried out in international waters as part of the anti-drug campaign that Washington maintains in both the Caribbean and the Pacific. According to official data, this military offensive has left at least 95 dead and destroyed 26 gunboats since the beginning of September.

In a message disseminated on the social network X, the Southern Command said that U.S. intelligence confirmed that the attacked boats "were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking."

The official communiqué, issued on December 15, states that the actions were carried out "at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth," and that the Joint Task Force 'Southern Spear' executed "lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters." The same message detailed that "a total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third."

The Southern Command publication also included video images showing three separate boats floating separately at sea before they were hit in the strikes.