Taylor Swift releases 'The Life of a Showgirl,' her 12th album

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) Taylor Swift released her 12th album on Friday, with promotional materials showing the country singer-turned-pop star is as skilled at business as she is at music.

The acclaimed, highly anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl was inspired by Swift's experiences on her Eras tour, a record-breaking run that coincided with her romance with fiancé Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion football star.

From the tracks she performed on her final 2024 tour to the weekend cinema screenings accompanying the new album, "the release of The Life of a Showgirl demonstrates how Taylor Swift has perfected marketing as a narrative art," Robin Landa, a professor of advertising and branding at Kean University, told AFP.

The album “was born during the happiest, craziest, most intense time of my life, and that emotion is reflected” in its 12 songs, the artist said. 'The Fate of Opehlia' is the first single from The Life of a Showgirl.

After releasing a darker 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), last year, the artist appears to be returning to pop.

Swift, 35, has promised hits like "22" and "Shake It Off," energetic and danceable, created with the same Swedish production duo, Max Martin and Shellback (Karl Johan Schuster).

Calling this new album, which includes a duet with rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter, highly anticipated is an understatement. The Life of a Showgirl is the most pre-ordered on Spotify, even breaking the record set last year by TTPD.