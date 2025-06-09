Tony Awards 2025: Maybe Happy Ending steals the spotlight

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de junio, 2025

The 78th edition of the prestigious Tony Awards took place Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York, celebrating the best of Broadway theater in a gala filled with talent and emotion.

The night’s big winner was Maybe Happy Ending, which took home six statuettes, including Best Musical. In the Best Play category, the award went to Purpose, a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that had already been honored with a Pulitzer Prize.

Other highlights included Nicole Scherzinger’s win for Best Actress in a Musical for Sunset Boulevard, and the historic nomination of Joy Huerta—the first Mexican ever nominated in the Best Original Score category, though the award ultimately went to Maybe Happy Ending.

Maybe Happy Ending is a South Korean musical that has taken Broadway by storm. The story centers on Oliver and Claire, two outdated HelperBots living in near-futuristic Seoul, who unexpectedly form a deep connection as they navigate loneliness, companionship, and the meaning of love.

Created by Hue Park and Will Aronson, the musical premiered in Seoul in 2016 and has since been performed in Japan, China, and the United States.

List of winners in 2025

Best musical: Maybe Happy Ending.

Best play: Purpose.

Reprise of a musical: Sunset Blvd.

Playback of a play: Eureka Day.

Actress in a musical: Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Actor in a musical: Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending.

Actress in a play: Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Actor in a play: Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!.

Supporting actor in a musical: Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.

Supporting actress in a musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club.

Supporting actor in a play: Francis Jue, Yellow Face.

Supporting actress in a play: Kara Young, Purpose.

Direction of a play: Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!.

Direction of a musical: Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending.

Book of a musical: Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending.

Original music: Maybe Happy Ending (music : Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park).

Choreography: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club.