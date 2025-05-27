Billie Eilish sweeps dominates American Music Awards amid a night rich in Hispanic beats
Bad Bunny and Becky G were among the artists honored by the audience at a gala hosted by Jennifer Lopez.
Billie Eilish took home seven awards at the American Music Awards, the largest music awards gala voted by the public. The awards include the prestigious artist of the year, album of the year (Hit Me Hard and Soft) and song of the year ('Hit Me Hard and Soft').
Far behind was Kendrick Lamar, who despite entering the event as the most nominated artist (in 10 categories) won only the award for most popular hip hop song. Post Malone, the second most nominated artist, won two awards: male country artist and audience favorite country song.
Also highlighted by the public were Beyoncé, with two awards, Eminem, who returned to receive an AMA after 15 years, Gracie Abrams, as a new artist, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, awarded separately and for their collaboration in 'Die With a Smile.'
As for the Hispanic music categories, the winners were Bad Bunny (most popular Latin artist and most popular album), Becky G (most popular Latina artist), Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (most popular Latin duo or group) and Shakira (most popular Latin song).
Jennifer Lopez brought Hispanic artistry to the entire day as emcee, excelling in a celebrated opening dance number. Also taking the stage was Gloria Estefan, who performed her new song 'La Vecina' (No Sé Na').
The American Music Awards also honored the careers of Rod Stewart and Janet Jackson, who in an emotional speech assured that neither she nor her family had sought fame and added: "My story, my family's story, is truly an American story. It is only possible in America."
Where is Taylor Swift?
The complete list of winners
- Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
- New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
- Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Song of the Year: Billie Eilish, 'Birds of a Feather'
- Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With a Smile'
- Social Song of the Year: Doechii, 'Anxiety'
- Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, 'Die With A Smile'
- Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
- Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish, 'Birds of a Feather'
- Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
- Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé
- Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
- Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Favorite Country Song: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, 'I Had Some Help'
- Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem
- Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar, 'Not Like Us'
- Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA
- Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Favorite R&B Song: SZA, 'Saturn'
- Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
- Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
- Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Favorite Latin Song: Shakira, 'Soltera'
- Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
- Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park, 'The Emptiness Machine'
- Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
- Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
- Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM