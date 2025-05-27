Published by Víctor Mendoza 27 de mayo, 2025

Billie Eilish took home seven awards at the American Music Awards, the largest music awards gala voted by the public. The awards include the prestigious artist of the year, album of the year (Hit Me Hard and Soft) and song of the year ('Hit Me Hard and Soft').

Far behind was Kendrick Lamar, who despite entering the event as the most nominated artist (in 10 categories) won only the award for most popular hip hop song. Post Malone, the second most nominated artist, won two awards: male country artist and audience favorite country song.

Also highlighted by the public were Beyoncé, with two awards, Eminem, who returned to receive an AMA after 15 years, Gracie Abrams, as a new artist, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, awarded separately and for their collaboration in 'Die With a Smile.'

As for the Hispanic music categories, the winners were Bad Bunny (most popular Latin artist and most popular album), Becky G (most popular Latina artist), Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (most popular Latin duo or group) and Shakira (most popular Latin song).

Jennifer Lopez brought Hispanic artistry to the entire day as emcee, excelling in a celebrated opening dance number. Also taking the stage was Gloria Estefan, who performed her new song 'La Vecina' (No Sé Na').

The American Music Awards also honored the careers of Rod Stewart and Janet Jackson, who in an emotional speech assured that neither she nor her family had sought fame and added: "My story, my family's story, is truly an American story. It is only possible in America."

Where is Taylor Swift? Despite her six nominations, Taylor Swift came up empty-handed. The most awarded artist in the history of the awards (40) did not attend the gala, amid speculation that she would attend to release a new song during the event.

The complete list of winners