Florida State University shooting leaves at least 6 injured

At at least six people were injured in a mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee on Thursday, according to reports CNN.

All six victims suffered gunshot wounds, a spokesman for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reported. One of them is in critical condition, while the other five are in serious condition.

FSU is on alert following a report of an active shooter on its campus. University Police, along with federal and local agencies, are actively responding to the situation, while campus residents have been ordered to shelter in place.

The university issued an alert via X, reporting the presence of an active shooter and urging everyone on campus to seek immediate shelter. University law enforcement authorities are working to bring the situation under control, according to an official statement. A Florida law enforcement source reported to Fox News that at least one person has been taken into custody, although it has not been confirmed whether it is the suspect linked to the incident.

“This is an Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus. Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information. Persons in need of immediate emergency [assistance]…”

The FBI, including personnel from its Jacksonville office and the Tallahassee resident office, is on scene working with local law enforcement.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the FBI's presence and stressed that the priority is to ensure the safety of all involved. "We are in communication with agents on the ground. We will continue to report as we learn more. We pray for all," Bondi wrote in X.

“The @FBI is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all.”

FBI director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino also weighed in on the incident. Bongino, who was in transit from Los Angeles to Washington D.C., confirmed on X that the FBI is on the scene and that continuous updates are being received.

“The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more.”

Rep. Neal Dunn, whose district includes FSU, expressed concern on X: "My team and I are monitoring reports of an active shooter on FSU’s campus. It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing. Follow all local guidance. Shelter in place. Stay safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation.”

My team and I are monitoring reports of an active shooter on FSU’s campus. It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing.



Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis also weighed in, offering his prayers and confirming that state law enforcement is actively responding.

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) issued a statement to Fox News, confirming that they have received patients related to the incident at FSU, though they did not provide details on the number of people treated or the nature of the treatments, citing privacy concerns.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected. We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials,” TMH wrote, adding that they are coordinating with emergency services and authorities.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and made a brief comment from the Oval Office in the middle of a press conference with Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

"I have been briefed on the Florida State University active shooter. It’s a shame.”

Tallahassee police and firefighters have been deployed to the campus to assist in the response. Authorities have urged the public to follow official directions and avoid the area as the situation unfolds.

As details continue to emerge, the FSU community and local and federal authorities remain focused on ensuring the safety of all involved. The agencies involved are expected to provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.

