Gal Gadot urges not to forget the hostages in emotional message on the first anniversary of Oct. 7

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Actress Gal Gadot, the biggest Israeli star on the planet, sent an emotional message to the world on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre.

"On October 7th, my country experienced one of the most horrific acts of terror. 1,400 people—women, children, elderly and men—were brutally murdered, and many more were injured," Gadot said in a post on her Instagram account.

The actress also remembered the hostages still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization. "We still have 101 hostages being held captive in Gaza under the most inhumane conditions. We will never forget them, and we will always fight for their release," she added.

Gadot ended the post with the hashtag "#BringThemHomeNow."

The Israeli star has shared many posts since the Oct. 7 massacre in order to raise awareness.

Israeli news portal Ynet further recalled that Gadot allowed the hostages' families to use her social media accounts with millions of followers to post photos of the kidnapped young people at the Nova music festival, one of the sites most targeted by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, even before it was known that they had been taken hostage.

Gal Gadot stands firm in her defense of Israel despite anti-Israeli pressure



Rachel Zegler, the new Snow White in the controversial woke, live-action version of the classic that Disney is about to release recently shared "Free Palestine" on her social media following a post about the new trailer for the feature film. Gadot also stars in the film.

Many social media users interpreted Zegler's words as an insult to her co-star.

In November 2023, Gadot collaborated to project the images of the raid perpetrated by Hamas against Israel in Los Angeles. She was not the architect of the idea; the driving force behind the initiative was Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv. He assured Israeli media i24 that the actress and her husband Yaron Varsano "helped make it possible."

The screening of the documentary, called "Bearing Witness," was attended by about 200 guests.

The film was screened despite threats on social media and the rampage caused by pro-Hamas activists in front of the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, where the documentary was screened.

In early 2022, almost two years before the Oct. 7 massacre, "Death on the Nile," starring Gadot and directed by Kenneth Branagh, was released. The film was banned in Lebanon and Kuwait, whose authorities made the outrageous decision because the actress is Israeli and performed military service in her country.