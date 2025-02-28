Video: The first teaser for 'Shrek 5'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de febrero, 2025

DreamWorks released the first teaser for Shrek 5. Universal Pictures and the film's official X account posted the video on social media.

The teaser confirms that the original voices will return, with Mike Myers playing Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona and Eddie Murphy in the role of the donkey.

In addition, it is revealed that Zendaya joins the cast to lend her voice to Felicia, the teenage daughter of Shrek and Fiona. Felicia is portrayed as a young girl with a rebellious spirit, highlighted by her distinctive style, which includes a nose piercing and a high bun.

On social networks, the teaser went viral mainly because of the change in visual style. In this new release, there is a notable evolution in the quality of the graphics.