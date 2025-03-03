Oscars 2025: The big winner, the big disappointment, and all the awardees

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

The 97th edition of the prestigious Oscar Awards took place this Sunday in Hollywood, materializing a night full of surprises and big disappointments, with Conan O'Brien making his debut as host of the event. These awards were also full of controversy as they were held with the shadow of the tragic fires of Los Angeles still present, a fact that was reflected in the message "We Love LA", which could be seen at the end of the film clip that was played at the beginning of the show to pay tribute to the city.

The big winner of the night was undoubtedly the film Anora, which took home three of the four top Oscars and surprised everyone by beating The Brutalist as Best Picture, the latter being the great favorite to sweep the competition. In this way, Anora won the awards for Best Actress with Mikey Madison, Best Director with Sean Baker and the aforementioned Best Picture. Said work, which had already won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, also won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, representing one of the best performances any film has had at the event in recent years.

Adrien Brody wins his second Oscar

Another of the highlights was undoubtedly the Oscar for Best Actor, with Adrien Brody winning the award thanks to his performance in The Brutalistin which he displayed an extraordinary acting level and demonstrated that, even though his career has suffered numerous ups and downs, with some performances worth forgetting, we are talking about an actor who has deservedly entered the Olympus of cinema by winning his second statuette in the category.

His first time was with The Pianist, the colossal film by Roman Polanski in which Brody became the youngest actor in history to win the Oscar for Best Actor, being only 20 years old and this being one of his first experiences on the big screen.

Emilia Perez, the big disappointment

If Anora was unquestionably the big winner of these awards, the big loser was undoubtedly Emilia Perez, which seemed to be one of the favorites with no less than 13 nominations. The controversial musical, involved in numerous scandals in recent months and considered disrespectful and offensive against the Hispanic community, could only win the Oscar for Best Song and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress with Zoe Saldaña.

Full list of winners.

Best Picture: Anora



Direction: Sean Baker , Anora

Actor: Adrien Brody , The Brutalist

.



Actress: Mikey Madison , Anora



Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin , A Real Pain



Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña , Emilia Perez



Original Screenplay : Anora

Adapted Screenplay : Conclave



Cinematography : The Brutalist



Editing : Anora



Production Design : Wicked

Costume Design : Wicked



Makeup and Hairstyling : The Substance

Original Music : The Brutalist



Original Song: "El Mal" by "Emilia Perez



Soundtrack : Dune: Part Two

Visual Effects : Dune: Part Two

International Feature Film: Ainda Estou Aqui. (I'm Still Here) from Brazil

Animated Feature Film : Flow

Documentary feature : No Other Land



Short film : I'm Not a Robot



Animated Short Film : In the Shadow of the Cypress



Documentary short film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

.