Oscars 2025: The big winner, the big disappointment, and all the awardees
The 97th edition of the prestigious Oscar Awards took place this Sunday in Hollywood, materializing a night full of surprises and big disappointments, with Conan O'Brien making his debut as host of the event. These awards were also full of controversy as they were held with the shadow of the tragic fires of Los Angeles still present, a fact that was reflected in the message "We Love LA", which could be seen at the end of the film clip that was played at the beginning of the show to pay tribute to the city.
The big winner of the night was undoubtedly the film Anora, which took home three of the four top Oscars and surprised everyone by beating The Brutalist as Best Picture, the latter being the great favorite to sweep the competition. In this way, Anora won the awards for Best Actress with Mikey Madison, Best Director with Sean Baker and the aforementioned Best Picture. Said work, which had already won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, also won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, representing one of the best performances any film has had at the event in recent years.
Adrien Brody wins his second Oscar
Another of the highlights was undoubtedly the Oscar for Best Actor, with Adrien Brody winning the award thanks to his performance in The Brutalistin which he displayed an extraordinary acting level and demonstrated that, even though his career has suffered numerous ups and downs, with some performances worth forgetting, we are talking about an actor who has deservedly entered the Olympus of cinema by winning his second statuette in the category.
His first time was with The Pianist, the colossal film by Roman Polanski in which Brody became the youngest actor in history to win the Oscar for Best Actor, being only 20 years old and this being one of his first experiences on the big screen.
Emilia Perez, the big disappointment
If Anora was unquestionably the big winner of these awards, the big loser was undoubtedly Emilia Perez, which seemed to be one of the favorites with no less than 13 nominations. The controversial musical, involved in numerous scandals in recent months and considered disrespectful and offensive against the Hispanic community, could only win the Oscar for Best Song and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress with Zoe Saldaña.
Full list of winners.
- Best Picture: Anora
- Direction: Sean Baker, Anora
- Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora
- Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
- Original Screenplay: Anora
- Adapted Screenplay: Conclave
- Cinematography: The Brutalist
- Editing: Anora
- Production Design: Wicked
- Costume Design: Wicked
- Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
- Original Music: The Brutalist
- Original Song:"El Mal" by "Emilia Perez
- Soundtrack: Dune: Part Two
- Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
- International Feature Film: Ainda Estou Aqui. (I'm Still Here)from Brazil
- Animated Feature Film: Flow
- Documentary feature: No Other Land
- Short film: I'm Not a Robot
- Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Documentary short film:The Only Girl in the Orchestra
