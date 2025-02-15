The woman who accused Diddy and Jay-Z of rape has formally withdrew her lawsuit

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

The woman who formally accused rappers Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of raping her when she was just 13 years old, officially withdrew her complaint. According to legal documents filed in a New York City federal court, the lawsuit was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice," meaning this one cannot be refiled. The documents did not show further details, including any details about the plaintiff's identity.

Through his entertainment company Roc Nation, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, stated that "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

Combs, who is currently in a Brooklyn jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and criminal association charges, explained in a statement that the dismissal of the lawsuit was "yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts." Likewise, the rapper's attorneys stated that “Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality.”

Inconsistency in some statements

The plaintiff, who accused the two rappers of sexually abusing her in 2000 when she was just 13, dropped the lawsuit two months after she herself acknowledged "certain inconsistencies" in some statements she gave in an interview with NBC. Without revealing her name or face on camera, the complainant commented in the interview that the rappers drugged her while she was traveling with them in a limousine, where they allegedly abused her.

After the plaintiff and her legal team accepted some inconsistencies in her statements, Jay-Z's lawyers asked a judge to officially dismiss her lawsuit. However, the opposing side explained that such a decision could not take place, arguing that victims of sexual abuse can suffer memory loss.