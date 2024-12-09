Jay-Z denies rape allegations, claims 'blackmail' by lawyer Tony Buzzbee

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 8 de diciembre, 2024

Rapper Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old minor along with Sean "Diddy" Combs at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000, according to a lawsuit revealed to the media Sunday.

According to Fox News Digital, the lawsuit, which was initially filed in October, was refiled in New York this weekend by an anonymous accuser who claimed that Shawn Carter (Jay-Z's real name) "raped" her while Combs and another celebrity watched the alleged act.

However, in a strongly worded statement, Jay-Z denied the allegations and accused lawyer Tony Buzzbee of blackmail.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee," Jay-Z said in a statement released by his record label Roc Nation. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle."

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" continued the rapper, who then urged the plaintiff's attorneys to raise the bar on the lawsuit.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case," stated Jay-Z.

The allegations against Jay-Z come as Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains under arrest and faces charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, forcible sex trafficking, fraud or coercion and transportation for prostitution under a federal indictment filed in September.