Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Selena Gomez is engaged to singer and producer Benny Blanco. The announcement was made on their social media.

"Forever begins now." Was the message with which the actress and singer accompanied the photo in which the engagement ring is seen.

The congratulations were not long in coming. "Yes I will be the flower girl," singer Taylor Swift wrote in the comments followed by other messages from personalities like Jennifer Aniston and Lily Colins.

Benny Blanco is a music producer who has worked with, and elevated the career of many artists. He won the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has worked with Ed Sheeran , BTS , Eminem , Justin Bieber , Halsey , Katy Perry , Maroon 5 , Christina Aguilera , Kesha , Britney Spears , Rihanna , Sia , The Weeknd , Kanye West , Avicii , Selena Gomez , Adam Lambert , Charlie Puth , Keith Urban , OneRepublic , Wiz Khalifa , J Balvin , Ariana Grande , Kali Uchis , Juice Wrld and SZA.

White and Gomez began their relationship in June 2023. The engagement comes, E! News recalled, nearly two decades after Selena, 32, and Benny, 36, first met and five years since they collaborated on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

"She's truly my best friend. We laugh all f--king day. She inspires me," Blanco told Howard Stern in an interview reviewed by E!