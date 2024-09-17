Edgar Barrera, Karol G and Bad Bunny lead Latin Grammy 2024 nominees ranking

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

The Latin Recording Academy on Tuesday released the nominees for the 25th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards. Like in previous years, the artists with the best chances of winning are composer and producer Edgar Barrera, with nine nominations, and singers Karol G and Bad Bunny, who have eight nominations each.

The awards ceremony, which will take place on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, will recognize the achievements of different Hispanic singers, including Anitta, Jorge Drexler and Peso Pluma. They compete in the Record of the Year category along Bad Bunny, Camilo and Carín León, Cimafunk and Monsieur Periné, Fonseca and Grupo Niche, Karol G, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40, Mon Laferte and Kali Uchis along with Peso Pluma.

Another one of the most anticipated categories is Album of the Year. "Women No Longer Cry" by Shakira along with "Mañana Será Bonito" by Karol G are nominated among many others.

Like previous years, the Latin Grammy will include a new category (Electronic Music) and two categories (Best Latin Electronic Music Performance and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album).

According to Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, this new category shows that the Latin Grammys have become "a fundamental platform for music and culture":

"As we approach the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards, our awards process is stronger than ever, with more than 23,000 entries evaluated by our membership. The Latin Grammys have grown in an astounding way, becoming a fundamental platform for music and culture. We are proud to present this year's nominees, a talented and diverse group of creators that reflect the richness and global impact of our music," said the executive.

These are the nominees for the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

The top nominees for the 25th Latin Grammy Awards, selected from songs released between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024, are as follows:

Record of the Year

"Mil Veces" - Anitta

"Monaco" - Bad Bunny

"Una Vida Pasada" - Camilo & Carín León

"Catalina" - Cimafunk & Monsieur Periné

"Derrumbe" - Jorge Drexler

"Con Dinero y Sin Dinero" - Fonseca & Grupo Niche

"Mi Ex Tenía Razón" - Karol G

"Mambo 23" - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

"Tenochtitlán" - Mon Laferte

"Igual que un Ángel" - Kali Uchis & Peso Pluma

Album of the Year

"Bolero" - Ángela Aguilar

- Ángela Aguilar "Cuatro" - Camilo

- Camilo "Xande Canta Caetano" - Xande de Pilares

"Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)" - Karol G

"Garcia" - Kany Garcia

"Radio Güira" - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

"Autopoietic"- Mon Laferte

"Boca Chueca, Vol. 1" - Carín León

"Las Letras Ya No Importan" - Residente

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" - Shakira

Song of the Year

"A Fuego Lento" - Daymé Arocena & Vicente García, composers (Daymé Arocena & Vicente García)

"A La Mitad" (Original Soundtrack for the series Zorro ) - Julio Reyes Copello & Mariana Vega, composers (Maura Nava)

"Aún Me Sigo Encontrando" - Rubén Blades, Gian Marco & Julio Reyes Copello, composers (Gian Marco & Rubén Blades)

"Caracas en el 2000" - Marvin Hawkins Rodríguez, Jerry Di, La Pichu, Danny Ocean & Elena Rose, songwriters (Elena Rose, Danny Ocean & Jerry Di)

"Derrumbe" - Jorge Drexler, composer (Jorge Drexler)

"(Entre paréntesis)" - Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Manuel Lorente Freire, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira, Grupo Frontera)

"Mi Ex Tenía Razón" - Édgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & MAG, composers (Karol G)

"Según Quién" - Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Maluma, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Juan Camilo Vargas, composers (Maluma & Carín León)

"Te Lo Agradezco" - Rafa Arcaute, Kany García, Carín León & Richi López, composers (Kany García & Carín León)

"313" - Leo Genovese, Residente & Silvia Pérez Cruz, songwriters (Residente, Silvia Pérez Cruz & Penélope Cruz)

Best New Artist

Agris

Kevin Aguilar

Darumas

Nicolle Horbath

Latin Mafia

Cacá Magalhães

Os Garotin

Iñigo Quintero

Sofi Saar

Ela Taubert



The rest of the nominees in the 58 different categories that are up for a Latin Grammy on November 14 can be found in the following document: